Crown Restaurant Group to Open New American Eatery in Former Mercer OTR Space
The former Mercer OTR restaurant space is getting a new tenant, thanks to Crown Restaurant Group.
The storefront at 1324 Vine St. in Over-the-Rhine has been vacant since the Mercer hung a closed sign on its door in February of this year. But local culinary entrepreneurs chef Anthony Sitek and wife Haley Sitek — who also own Crown Republic Gastropub, Losanti , Crown Cantina and Rosie’s Italian — are slated to open Five on Vine there this winter.
A release says Five on Vine will serve "elevated takes on classic, American cuisine."
“From our humble start with Crown Republic Gastropub on Eighth and Sycamore, we’ve been slowly branching out and putting our own take on different cuisines,” Anthony Sitek says in the release. “With our fifth restaurant, Five on Vine, we’re excited to showcase the classics of American cuisine, done the only way we know how; with top-notch hospitality, balanced flavors and from-scratch principles.”
The menu features dishes including Pigs in a Blanket, chicken pot pie, meatloaf, smoked ribs and some of the Italian influence the group is known for, including squid ink linguine and bucatini carbonara. The "elevated" part can be seen in the ingredients, like the Avril-Bleh sausage used in the Pigs in a Blanket or the pine nuts in the meatloaf.
Entree prices run from $20.95 for the pot pie to $39.95 for steak frites to market price for prime rib, available on Fridays and Saturdays only.
For more information, visit crgcincy.com .
