Luke Willson breaks down why Russell Wilson's game is limited right now

Russell Wilson might really be broken. For 10 years, Seahawks fans saw Wilson perform at a high level, even with the flaws that have always been apparent in his game. However, since getting traded to the Broncos, Wilson hasn’t been able to overcome those missing parts. The short version is Wilson is still refusing to look at the middle part of the field – which makes him extremely vulnerable against two-safety sets – and he’s not doing nearly enough other things to make up for it.

Watch former Seattle tight end Luke Willson break down why Russ’ game is so limited right now.