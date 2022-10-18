Read full article on original website
Reader supports Shamburg for mayor
Like many of you, I have grown tired of smear campaigning, it truly sets us backwards when we should strive to move forward to do better for our community.
Santa's Attic set for Nov. 12
Santa’s Attic craft show is fast approaching — set for Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Hiawatha High School. Sponsored by the Brown County Genealogical Society, the annual craft show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be over 40 crafters and vendors. Lunch will be served by Genealogical Society.
Hiawatha mural is talk of the town
Quite simply, it states “Welcome to Hiawatha, Kansas.”. But the meaning behind these simple words is expressed in each letter. This is exactly what the owners of the old Maple Lanes Bowling Alley building wanted with the new mural that was finished this week by 5 artists that hail from as far away as Los Angeles and Arkansas, but have settled in the Kansas City area.
Brown County Commission Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Jim Farris led the meeting with a prayer.
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
Local civil rights organizations are demanding action from city
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After two police killings in recent weeks, local organizations are demanding action. On Thursday a black man was shot and killed by police after officers say he threatened three people with a knife. This, among other recent police-involved shootings led to some local organizations demanding action. Yesterday, the NAACP Topeka Unit, the […]
Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message
HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Topeka ramp scheduled to be closed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Pavement repairs will close the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 to Topeka Blvd. in North Topeka, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced the closure on Monday, with the warning that there will be no detours posted. Drivers are encouraged to […]
Animals battle cold temperatures, here’s how to help them
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This week, animals in Kansas are facing their toughest competitor… the weather. For pet owners, letting your furry friends inside is an easy solution. But, if that isn’t an option, here’s how to help them. “They just always need a little extra food because they use up some of that energy when […]
Northmoor, Basehor gun stores burglarized after truck backs through front door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Northmoor gun store is fixing up shop after two people broke in early Monday morning stealing little but leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages. Security video showed by Cory’s Northland Gun store staff Monday showed it happened around 3:30 a.m. Cory’s is off...
Large fire springs up in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is responding to a large fire near Downtown Topeka. A large fire has been reported in the 700 block of Polk Street by Shawnee County Dispatch. The fire was first reported at 6:53 p.m. The home had been involved in two previous fires. A 27 News Reporter at […]
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend fire at White Lakes Mall has been found to have been set by transients within the building. The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, crews were called to the 3600 block of Topeka Blvd. with reports of smoke coming from the roof of the old White Lakes Mall property.
Sheriff: Kansas woman was transporting drugs with kids in van
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 10a.m. Oct. 16, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2001 Ford van west of Mayetta for an alleged registration violation, according to sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff...
One Tank Trips: UHaunted taxi ghost tours
UHaunted Taxi Ghost Tours operates out of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The goal is to make fear fun and show another side of the places we call home.
Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews worked more than an hour Monday morning to extinguish a large brush fire in North Topeka. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The fire’s location was east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and immediately north...
Third time in 2-years, Kan. woman jailed for alleged violent crime
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for a violent crime for the third time in less than two years. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Kenleigh N. Liggett of Atchison, on a requested charge of domestic battery in the 1900 block U.S.73, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
