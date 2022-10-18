Saratoga Subaru celebrates #MakeADogsDay

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Subaru is hosting an Adoption Clinic Open House and Pizza Party on October 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The open house celebrates #MakeADogsDay.

Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist (H.O.P.E) and Saratoga County Animal Shelter will be on-site with some adorable and adoptable furry friends. Stumpy’s “Pizza for Purpose” Pizzaria will be serving up slices throughout the event.

For every adoption at this event, Subaru/Saratoga Subaru will be donating $100 to organizations that impact the lives of pets. Check out the Pups and Pizza Facebook page for updates on the event. Saratoga Subaru is located at 3002 Route 50, Saratoga Springs.

