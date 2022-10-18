Read full article on original website
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a letter accepting the Wallace Teagarden bequest of land in Junction Township. The meeting will take place electronically and in-person at 8:30am from the boardroom in the courthouse in Jefferson. To access the meeting, call 1-253-215-8782 or 1-301-715-8592 with meeting ID 585 769 486, or via Zoom application with a link below.
Guthrie County Courthouse Grounds Looking For Flag Donations
The Guthrie County Veterans Memorial Wall Committee is searching for those willing to donate to keep a historical landmark look nice. The committee has raised enough funds to continue to maintain the stones, statues and flag displays at the Guthrie County Courthouse lawn. But additional donations are needed to maintain the flags that fly everyday. The Guthrie County Veterans Memorial Wall Committee explains that with Iowa’s windy weather puts wear and tear on their flags. Donations can be made at the Guthrie County State Bank in Guthrie Center and Panora or Iowa Trust and Savings Bank in Panora.
The Guthrie County Hospital Has Event To Dispose Of Drugs
The Guthrie County Hospital and Clinics is opening up a specific time for those to get rid of medications. The Guthrie County Hospital Pharmacy will be open from 7am until 4pm this upcoming Friday and they will be safely disposing of any unnecessary and expired medications. The hospital says this is an important step in making a household safer by decreasing the risk of poisonings and inappropriate medication use. National Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday.
Special Election Programs to be On-Air with Raccoon Valley Radio
With the November General Election coming up, Raccoon Valley Radio is hosting a couple of programs with the contested local races. The Special Edition Meet the Candidates In Depth News Magazine will feature five contested races in Dallas County and four in Guthrie County. For Dallas County, we will interview the candidates running for Iowa Senate District 14, Iowa House Districts 28 and 47, along with County Supervisor District 1 and County Recorder. As for Guthrie County, we will interview the candidates for Iowa House District 47, as well as the contested races for County Supervisor Districts 1, 3 and 4.
Adair County Health Systems Coloring Contest
The Adair County Health Systems is asking the public to participate in their annual contest. The ACHS Color Contest is coming back for all ages to be as creative as possible. The contestants will be asked to color in a picture of an ambulance that is linked here. Contestants must fill out an information form and their piece of art to either the Adair County Medical Clinics in Greenfield or Stuart by October 31st. The winner will receive a goodie bag and have their piece of art displayed at the clinic.
Dallas County Conservation Encourages Fall Camping
With warmer temperatures back in the weather forecast, one organization in Dallas County is encouraging people to take advantage of a popular outdoor activity. Dallas County Conservation Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilchrist says there’s still time for people to enjoy outdoor camping in any of the county parks. “This time...
Beggars Nights Announced for Western Dallas County Communities
There are several Beggars Nights slated in Dallas County. On Friday, October 28th, the City of Perry will have its citywide Beggars Night from 6-8pm, following the Perry Chamber’s Spooktacular in the downtown area from 4-6pm and the Dallas County Hospital’s drive-thru event in the north parking lot from 5-6:30pm.
Timothy “Tim” Vodenik, age 65 of Ogden
Timothy “Tim” Vodenik, age 65 of Ogden, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home in Ogden, IA. His family will be hosting a Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at The Well, 341 W. Walnut St., Ogden, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Town Hall Meetings Scheduled for Proposed Greene County Jail Bond Referendum
On November 8th, Greene County voters will have the opportunity to cast a ballot about a new county jail. The proposed $12,685,000 facility would be located south of the law enforcement center administrative building on East Lincoln Way in Jefferson. The bond referendum would cover all expenses and furnishing for the new facility with 24 cells that would replace the current eight cell jail. Some of the reasons for a new jail that Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams has said includes aging infrastructure, the current facility is no longer in compliance with state code, and the county having to pay money to neighboring counties to hold inmates because the current jail has been at or over capacity for the past six years.
ADM Superintendent Celebrates National Principal Appreciation Month
October is National Principal Appreciation Month and one school district in Dallas County recently recognized its building administrators. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District Superintendent Greg Dufoe tells Raccoon Valley Radio he has some of the best principals and assistant principals serving the ADM School District. “I’m so blessed and grateful to be...
Ronald L. Keat, age 68, of Auburn, IA
Funeral arrangements for Ronald L. Keat, age 68, of Auburn, IA are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Greene County Medical Center Foundation Asking for Grain Donation Gifts
The Greene County Medical Center Foundation is asking for a unique kind of donation from area farmers. Grain donations can be made to the foundation as a way to replace the typical cash gifts. While there’s no recognized income, the charitable deduction is limited to basis, which is ordinarily zero. The donation must be itemized on tax returns in order to capture the savings on self-employment taxes, along with federal and state income tax.
Joyce G. Rochholz,84, of Casey
Private family graveside services will be held for Joyce G. Rochholz, 84, of Casey, at the Dalmanutha Cemetery near Casey. Memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Joyce, they will be designated at a later date to many of her favorite local organizations and charities. And may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022
4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Four Greene County High School Students Qualify for All-State Festival
Four Greene County High School choir students qualified for a prestigious event. This past Saturday was the auditions for the Iowa High School Music Association All-State Festival. Vocal Director David Heupel tells Raccoon Valley Radio the students that qualified included Gavin VanderLinden, Olivia Hoyt, Ava Schilling and Rasmus Villebro. VanderLinden, Hoyt and Schilling qualified for their second consecutive year. Heupel talks about how this year the audition song selections were more of a challenge, especially one of the tunes from North India.
Art On State Have Several Activities Going On
The Guthrie County Art On State has many creative activities going on this weekend. For those kids that want to draw with crayons and watercolors there will be a class at the Art On State building in Guthrie Center tomorrow from 10am until noon. This event is free and open to the public.
Adel Library Encourages Residents to Become Friends of the Library
We are in the middle of National Friends of the Library Week and the Adel Public Library reminds everyone of what their local organization does for them. Patron Services Librarian Amy Puck says the Friends of the Adel Library are an important group of volunteers that help the library in a variety of ways, including supporting special events and programming, and helping with fundraising by donating certain items when needed.
Soybean Harvest Mostly Over, Corn Harvest Slowing Down A Bit in Dallas County
Early yields are continuing to come in as harvest season progresses across Iowa. Dallas County ISU Extension Field Agronomist Meghan Anderson says almost all of the soybeans in the county, along with lots of corn, is being harvested. She points out that while the soybean harvest went smoothly, corn is being a little more difficult, with some fields having lots of moisture that is yet to dry out.
Greene County Singers to Perform Today in Jefferson
The Greene County Singers are performing later today. “A Musical Harvest: A cornucopia of melodies” concert will be at the Central Christian Church in Jefferson starting at 3pm. The community chorus group will sing a variety of songs by composers ranging from Irving Berlin to Bob Dylan. The Greene County Singers are under the direction of Sheilah McGregor Pound and piano accompanist Wes Anderson.
Several Kid Activities With No School on Monday in Greene County
With a no school day coming up for the Greene County School District, there are a few activities in Jefferson for kids to do. The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department is hosting laser tag at the Greene County Community Center on Monday. The second and third graders will be from 10-11:30am and the third and fourth graders are from 1:30-3pm with limited spots available. The cost to participate is $10 for community center members and $15 for non-members. Deadline to sign up is today.
