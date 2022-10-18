Read full article on original website
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Artist offers helping hand to St. Louis restaurant hit by thieves
Sarah Shelton with Girl Louie made a few touch-ups Saturday to the door of Steve's Hot Dogs, polishing up a mural one day after thieves smashed into the business.
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
Exercise at an angle with G3 Fitness
ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. Sunday, he spoke about training your upper body, specially the arms. An easy curl bar can help with getting definition in the upper body by training from different angles. You can also exercise the chest, back, and traps with the bar.
St. Louis Fire Department hosts trunk-or-treat through Fall Fire Safety Festival
This is the fifth year of the St. Louis Fire Department's Fall Fire Safety Festival, and the first time back since the start of the pandemic.
KSDK
'There’s so much life to be experienced': St. Louis man inspired to live life to the fullest after losing best friend
ST. LOUIS — Joe Fingerhut believes in taking on life’s challenges without the fear of failure. “If you tell yourself you are going to fail, and there’s reasons why you can’t, you find reasons to fail,” he said. Fingerhut is a motivational speaker in the...
Furniture moved from school where radioactive contamination reported
FOX 2 captured video outside Jana Elementary School Friday morning showing truckloads of school furniture being moved. This is the school where radioactive contamination has been found.
FOX2now.com
Got hypertension or high blood pressure? The STL Veg girl has the electrolyte for you
ST. LOUIS – Potassium is something most Americans are not getting enough of in their meal plans. It has super-healing properties because it’s an electrolyte. STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan, showed the top potassium-rich foods to incorporate into our meal plans. Get this – this electrolyte helps with hypertension and high blood pressure.
KSDK
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
allongeorgia.com
World of Illumination — the Producer of the World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show — Adds New Cities, Themes to Its Roster
World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks and new cities as the company continues its rapid expansion across the United States. Adding to its existing locations in Georgia and Arizona, World of Illumination is constructing its...
Massive fire broke out at Windermere Place for the second time in one day
A massive fire broke out at Windermere Place on Thursday.
Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race takes place today
The Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race featured runners dressed in their best Halloween costumes.
KMOV
More milk, please? Daycare’s sign language curriculum helps toddlers communicate needs, express emotions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Peters daycare is helping teachers and parents communicate with their toddlers using sign language. A growing number of daycares are adding sign language to their curriculum, introducing children as young as infants to another way of communication. The Learning Experience, an early childhood care...
1-year-old found dead in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
The Child Abuse Unit is investigating an incident that left a one-year-old boy dead in south St. Louis.
South St. Louis bar and grill broken into early Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A bar and grill was broken into early Friday morning in south St. Louis. At about 4 a.m., burglars broke the glass of the front door of Exotic Bar and Grill located in the 2800 block of Cherokee Street. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
KMOV
Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday. Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
KMOV
Jana Elementary parent afraid her kids’ illnesses are due to nuclear waste at school; teachers moving out of classrooms
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Teachers at Jana Elementary were seen cleaning out their classrooms, packing their things and leaving the school on Thursday. The school is now closed due to radioactive waste concerns. “I’m looking for other options as we speak,” says parent Erica Hart. “I got sick to my...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
