Chesterfield, MO

FOX2Now

Exercise at an angle with G3 Fitness

ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. Sunday, he spoke about training your upper body, specially the arms. An easy curl bar can help with getting definition in the upper body by training from different angles. You can also exercise the chest, back, and traps with the bar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
allongeorgia.com

World of Illumination — the Producer of the World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show — Adds New Cities, Themes to Its Roster

World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks and new cities as the company continues its rapid expansion across the United States. Adding to its existing locations in Georgia and Arizona, World of Illumination is constructing its...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 2

Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
BALLWIN, MO
KMOV

Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday. Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
