'Daily Wire' Host Who Called Anime 'Satanic' Blasted by Real Satanists
The Church of Satan clapped back at conservative commentator Matt Walsh on Twitter, writing: "Fairly safe to assume this guy has no idea what Satanism even is."
Graveyard of 15,000 mannequins opening for Halloween
Roz Edwards, 50, set up her business buying and restoring dummies before selling them on to shops and hiring them out for TV shows and music videos. But after people began remarking how creepy her bizarre collection of shop mannequins was, she decided to open up her salvage yard for Halloween.
How the Classic Vampire Movie 'Nosferatu' Cheated Court-Ordered Death
'Nosferatu' was not the first vampire film, but it is (arguably) the oldest surviving one. Which is ironic because someone was actively trying to kill it.
Real-Life Witches Defend 'Hocus Pocus 2' From 'New Wave' of 'Satanic Panic'
Viewers of all ages are loving the witch-tastic Hocus Pocus 2, but some parents apparently fear what the film could mean for their kids' eternal souls. Earlier this month, Texas mother Jamie Gooch went viral after she told a local newscaster of a supposed ongoing "spiritual war." She says the "worst-case scenario" of pressing play on Hocus Pocus 2 is that "you unleash hell" on your children.
