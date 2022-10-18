Various News: Xavier Woods Chats With The Completionist on G4 Shutdown, AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Ticket Pre-Sale Code

Read full article on original website
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
Note On WWE’s Reaction To Chris Jericho Signing New Deal With AEW
As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him in the company through 2025. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were some in WWE who were expecting Jericho to return to the company once his AEW deal expired to get one last run and a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho still has a good relationship with Vince McMahon, but McMahon is no longer in charge at the company.
Schism Reveal, New Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
Schism will reveal their fourth member on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The three-man stable has had a fourth member hanging out with them over the past few weeks, wearing a mask and in a red hoodie. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy revealed that the person would unmask on Tuesday’s episode.
WWE News: Liv Morgan Shares Her Butt Workout, Black Adam Q&A with The Rock, More
– IMDb posted a video with Dwayne Johnson and other cast from Black Adam, described as:. IMDb sits down with Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and Mohammed Amer to settle some pressing debates among superhero fans. Watch to find out who has the best costume in the Justice Society, whether Black Adam really is the most powerful character in the DC universe, and how Dwayne Johnson’s trademark eyebrow raise is really as powerful as it seems.
Spoiler For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling is currently taping two more weeks of television at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas. At last night’s taping, Alan Angels joined Violent by Design, who attacked Sami Callihan. PWInsider reports that at tonight’s taping, Big Kon (formerly Konnor of the Ascension in WWE) also joined...
Impact News: Tickets For December Tapings On Sale, New PCO Shirt, Full Victory Road 2009 Video
– Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling’s tapings in December. The tapings take place on December 9th and 10th in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, and yoy can get them here. – A new PCO shirt has been released, which you can...
Various News: Shawn Michaels To Talk With Media Tonight, Last Night’s Impact Taping Nearly Sold Out, More Impact Tapings Tonight
– Shawn Michaels will talk to reporters after tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. – PWInsider reports that last night’s Impact Wrestling taping nearly sold out. It was said to be a ‘boisterous’ crowd in attendance. – Impact will tape two more episodes of TV tonight in...
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December 10, Same Day as ROH Final Battle
PWInsider reports that during a media call to promote WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels confirmed that the next NXT PPV will be Deadline on December 10. This will be the same day as ROH Final Battle (which starts at 4 PM ET) and will start opposite of a UFC PPV also being held that night.
Roxanne Perez Defeats Former Friend Cora Jade at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Two former friends collided at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match, with Roxanne Perez getting the win over Cora Jade. As expected from its title, a variety of weapons were used, but eventually Perez hit Pop Rocks on a pile of chairs to win the match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Three Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a live episode of AEW Rampage tonight in Jacksonville, which includes three title matches. The lineup features:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 10 vs. Rush. * AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (if The...
Sasha Banks And Kalisto Win Award For CBD Brand
Sasha Banks and Kalisto’s CBD brand is officially an award-winning one. Banks posted to Twitter to reveal that the Kanndela CBD brand that she started with the WWE alumnus won at the World CBD Awards. Cannabis Health News notes that the brand won the Industry Newcomer Award. The World...
Dark Match Results from NXT Halloween Havoc
Below are dark match results from Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc, courtesy of PWInsider.
AEW News: Renee Paquette Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Renee Paquette appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out the episode of the RJ City-hosted series below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal ( UC Berkeley). Then I will...
PCO Destroys Honor No More After Being Kicked Out On Impact Wrestling
Honor No More has been torn apart after they tried to kick PCO out on this week’s Impact Wrestling, resulting in PCO taking them out. Tonight’s show saw Eddie Edwards vow to address the future of the group later in the evening, and once The OGK lost the Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino, Edwards came down to the ring.
Hall’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Review
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re back to the themed shows and this one has some potential, if nothing else for the set alone. How WWE waited twenty years to bring this back is beyond me, but we could be in for a very fun show this week. Or it’s going to be a big crossover between NXT and Chucky because he has to be around every year. Let’s get to it.
Chelsea Green Added To Women’s Title Match At NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA has announced that Chelsea Green has cashed her shot and was added to the women’s title match at NWA Hard Times 3. She will face KiLynn King and champion Kamille. The updated lineup includes:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus.
Krossfire Wrestling Black Harvest Results 10.21.2022: Krossfire Wrestling Championship, Black Harvest Scramble, & More
The Black Harvest event was hosted by Krossfire Wrestling Federation on October 21 in Sevierville, TN. You can find the complete results (via Kenzie Paige) and a few highlights below. *Hunter Drake def. Jack Evans. *Dillon McQueen def. Billie Starkz by DQ. *Black Harvest Scramble: Rolando Perez def. Rob Killjoy,...
Details on PPV Buys For This Year’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s Bound for Glory did surprisingly well against stiff competition from WWE and AEW. The show was on a Friday against both Smackdown and Rampage. In spite of that, the show had 1,840 PPV buys, which is up 46% from the 1,260 for Slammiversary. This is down from previous years but still an improvement overall.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: Seth Rollins Defends US Title, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event-branded live event last night in Dayton, Ohio with a US Title Fatal Four-Way main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Alexa Bliss & Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai & Bayley. *...
Wes Lee Wins North American Title at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Wes Lee is the new WWE NXT North American Champion, winning a five-man ladder match at Halloween Havoc. This is Lee’s first-ever singles title not just in WWE, but in his career. Lee won a match that also included Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazier and Carmelo Hayes, who he fought off at the end to grab the belt.
