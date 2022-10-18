ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada Township, MI

Ada Man Charged In Check Cashing Scheme

By Logan Kassuba
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
An Ada man has been arrested and charged for cashing fraudulent checks as part of a larger scheme.

Michigan State Police say they were contacted in June of last year about fake checks being cashed at several banks in Northern Michigan.

The first check was cashed by Peter Gilchrist, who was arrested this past Saturday.

Troopers say they discovered that Gilchrist and two others were recruited by two men in Grand Rapids to cash the fake checks for them.

The group picked up a third man at the airport and headed to Northern Michigan.

Troopers say they stayed at a motel together and hit several banks, with Gilchrist getting $200 for each check he cashed.

The three men allegedly behind the scheme did not enter the banks. The checks totaled upwards of $35,000.

Gilchrist was charged on Monday in Cheboygan County for one count Uttering and Publishing Habitual Offender – Second Offense Notice. His bond was set at $5,000.

He also has a warrant out for his arrest in the U.P. for Uttering and Publishing.

Troopers say the investigation is still open, and they expect more arrests and charges.

