Mississippi State

Record fish caught in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Mississippi from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Consultant Firm Hired to Help Downtown Grow

A newly hired firm wants to make downtown Wiggins a more attractive retail destination. Through a partnership with Mississippi Power and the City of Wiggins, the Stone County Economic Development Partnership has hired Downtown Stratgeies to help revitalize Wiggins. “It’s an opportunity for us to invest dollars from EDP and...
WIGGINS, MS

