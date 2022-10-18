Read full article on original website
Red Wings: Jakub Vrana Placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
According to reports, Detroit Red Wings F Jakub Vrana has been placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. After putting up 2 points for the Detroit Red Wings in their first two games of the 2022-23 season, forward Jakub Vrana missed Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Red Wings, Flames, Kings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is good news on Patrik Laine’s return from injury timeline, the Montreal Canadiens are getting an essential piece of their lineup back, and the Detroit Red Wings are down a key forward as Jakub Vrana enters the NHL’s Players Assistance Program. What is the future for Juraj Slafkovksy in the NHL? Finally, there is more Patrick Kane trade speculation with three new teams getting into the discussion.
Yardbarker
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, Sanheim, Cates & More
The Philadephia Flyers entered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with expectations of playoff contention and dreams of a Stanley Cup run. They plummeted in unceremonious fashion and dramatically lowered their bar entering the 2022-23 season. Sticking with the unpredictable plot lines, the first week of the regular season went about as well as anyone in Philadelphia could’ve realistically expected.
markerzone.com
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
The Hockey Writers
Colorado Avalanche: Dominant Scoring & Defensive Woes
The numbers that matter most say that the Colorado Avalanche have five of a possible eight points. It could have been six if not for a defensive mistake in overtime against the Jets, or it could have been just three if the Wild had better goaltending. That’s the wonderful thing about hockey – results don’t always bear out what’s going on at ice level. Is this team lucky to have five of a possible eight points? Is dominant scoring enough?
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Flyers’ 1967 Home Opener
The Original Six took the hockey world by storm in 1942, becoming the first wave of teams to play in the NHL. It wasn’t until the 1967 expansion that the Philadelphia Flyers were born and their first home game was played. The Original Six. The Original Six teams began...
The Hockey Writers
Flames a Top Landing Spot for Kane According to NHL Analyst
Just days ago, I wrote an article that discussed some forwards the Calgary Flames could look to add to their roster at some point during the 2022-23 season. After all, general manager (GM) Brad Treliving has been adamant that he hopes to add one more to his group at or prior to the trade deadline. That said, my list didn’t include top end talent, as I didn’t think there was any possible way he had yet another major move in him. According to at least one insider, however, that may not be the case.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Benefiting From Seemingly Ageless Anderson
The dubious distinction of being the NHL’s oldest goaltender hasn’t slowed Craig Anderson one bit. Despite turning 41 this past May, he just keeps on going and opened his 20th season with a 36-save performance on Oct. 13 as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1. It’s...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Will Face a Cap Crunch Even With Rumored Cap Increase
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the NHL could see a sizable increase to the league’s salary cap by $4 million for the 2023-24 season. When asked about the potential rise he stated: “We believe that there’s a good probability that the escrow will be paid off this season. Which means the flat cap would be replaced by a bigger increase.”
NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
The Hockey Writers
Upper Deck Creating More Unique Experiences for Hockey Fans
Upper Deck hasn’t forgotten the joy of being a kid and opening up a pack of hockey cards in anticipation of getting your favourite player. In fact, they’ve added more ways to enjoy the sport for traditional memorabilia collectors in Canada and the United States as well as fans around the world.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 10/20/22
Tonight, the New Jersey Devils are facing the New York Islanders for the first time this season at UBS Arena. Head coach Lindy Ruff‘s team will look to win consecutive games and officially turn the page after a bleak start to the 2022-23 season. The last meeting between these...
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Trade Targets as Injuries on Defense Piling Up
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is expected to miss an extended period of time after a recent neck injury suffered against the Arizona Coyotes. Muzzin has a track record of concussion problems, so expect to see the team be extremely cautious when it comes to getting their veteran defenseman back into the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Salary Cap
In t NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to proceed with caution when it comes to defenseman Jake Muzzin. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers have lost Aaron Ekblad to LTIR and the Minnesota Wild might be looking to trade blueliners. Finally, are defensemen a commodity most Canadian teams in the NHL are looking for?
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders 5-2 Win Versus Sharks – 10/18/22
The New York Islanders picked up right where they left off from their previous game. After beating the Anaheim Ducks 7-1, they were looking to build momentum and win their second game in a row in front of the home crowd at UBS Arena. With three days off, the Islanders faced San Jose Sharks, a team desperate for a win, entering the game with an 0-4 record.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Development of Connor Zary Important for Team’s Future
The 2022-23 hockey season is underway for the Calgary Flames organization. Head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts a few times about how it was a strong camp for many of their prospects. Initially, there was cause for concern because some prospects outperformed the NHL players who would make the team. Fortunately, the underwhelming training camp from many of the Flames hasn’t transferred to the regular season. But those prospects should provide a boost of confidence in the young crop of players who will be coming up next.
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks Gameday: 10/20/22 @ Boston Bruins
After dropping the first three games of their Eastern Conference road trip, the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) head to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins (3-1). The road-weary Ducks have lost to the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils on this current trip, allowing 17 goals over the three games.
Yardbarker
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: 2 Points, Injury Updates, & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down , a weekly column released each week detailing ups and downs of the week that was. The St. Louis Blues finally kicked off their regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15 , taking on a dangerous, yet struggling team in the Columbus Blue Jackets (now 0-3-0). The Blue Jackets have gotten off to a rough start this season, losing their first two games by a combined score of 9-3. In doing so, they lost star winger Patrik Laine for the next 3-4 weeks due to an elbow sprain. The Blues took advantage of his absence and handed the Blue Jackets their third loss of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers News & Rumors: Foegele, Chychrun, Holloway, Retro Jersey
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Warren Foegele has commented on his name being out there in trade rumors. Meanwhile, the Oilers are trying to bounce back from two-straight losses and get off to a better start while helping out their goaltenders. Do the Oilers need to make a trade if they don’t take advantage of this friendly home ice schedule to start the season? Finally, the team’s retro reverse jerseys have been unveiled and there’s a reaction to the organization’s new streaming service, Oilers+.
