ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 6

Related
International Business Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Released New Photos To Humiliate Royal Family: Royal Biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a message to the royal family that they were back on course to build their brand, according to a report. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released two new photos two days after Buckingham Palace shared the photo of the new fab four, featuring King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. British journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower believed that the move aimed to humiliate the royal family.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Doing First No-Holds-Barred TV Interview to Defend Herself, Family From Meghan Markle, Prince Harry? Prince William Reportedly ‘Fully Supportive’ of Wife

Kate Middleton has followed the Queen's mantra to "never complain, never explain." However, new reports suggested that she may have changed her mind as rumors are rife that she's doing her first TV interview multiple TV networks approached her. Kate Middleton To Open Up About Life, Different Relationship With Prince...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry 'Desperately Unhappy' After Leaving Royal Family With Meghan Markle? Prince William's Brother Still Hasn't Achieved Dream Of Living A Normal Life

Prince Harry wanted to live a normal life, that was why he left the firm after marrying Meghan Markle. However, two years after he stepped back from his royal duties, he still hasn't achieved his goal. Prince Harry Hasn't Realized His Dream Despite Sacrificing Everything. The Duke of Sussex has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
RadarOnline

Queen Camilla Shows Off Photo Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Inside Palace

Queen Camilla Parker Bowles appears to be attempting to mend the ongoing feud between loved ones in new photos released by the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned. In an official portrait shared over the weekend, King Charles' wife was pictured in the Morning Room at Clarence House. The momentous occasion was to celebrate the 64th Anniversary of beloved English children's novel Paddington Bear.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Meghan Markle’s Claims of Objectification on ‘Deal or No Deal’ During ‘The View’: “What Did You Think You Were Going to Do?”

Following the release of Meghan Markle’s latest podcast episode where she said she felt like she was being “reduced to this specific archetype” that was “all looks and little substance” during her brief stint as a suitcase girl on Deal or No Deal, Whoopi Goldberg hit back at the Duchess of Sussex with a different perspective.
E! News

E! News

219K+
Followers
53K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy