Controversial report recommends young staff be taught how to avoid or say no to creepy judges – instead of firing the abusive law experts

By Peter Vincent
 2 days ago

Junior legal staff will be coached on how to dodge inappropriate behaviour by judges at work, but offenders won't be sacked - under recommendations in a new report.

The report, commissioned by Court Services Victoria and written by former judge Julie Dodds-Streeton, claimed that 'risk factors for sexual harassment by judges remain entrenched' in the legal system.

Ms Dodds-Streeton's review is a follow-up to a shock 2021 report on sexual harassment in Victoria's legal system, which is considered an 'open secret'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8PRA_0idWrbM000
Junior legal staff would be instructed on how to avoid inappropriate behaviour by judges at work - but the offenders won't be sacked, under recommendations in a new report (stock image) 

The legal expert outlined 27 recommendations designed at curbing judges' sexual misconduct in the report.

While junior staff should receive guidance on how to decline 'inappropriate or sexualised requests and unwanted social or personal invitations from [judges]' similar training for judges was recommended to become compulsory.

The review, however, fell short of recommending judges lose their jobs over sexual harassment or 'sexist bullying', even though 'great harm' has been caused.

'A referral to the Judicial Commission, investigation by that body, or steps towards removal from office on the basis of proved misbehaviour, are extreme sanctions,' Ms Dodds-Streeton's review said.

'A judge's constitutionally-protected status limits what can be done to counsel, censure or discipline a judicial officer who has engaged or engages in misconduct against judicial staff.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZQfj_0idWrbM000
The report, commissioned by Court Services Victoria and written by former judge Julie Dodds-Streeton, claimed that 'risk factors for sexual harassment by judges remain entrenched' in the legal system 

Instead of disciplining judges, the review suggested associates and clerks who felt they were victims of sexual harassment could be moved to new jobs.

Moving victims to new roles wasn't 'a perfect solution', Ms Dodds-Streeton wrote, but it 'at least removes the staff member from the influence of the alleged 'perpetrator'.

Other recommendations included new complaints procedures for incidents of sexual harassment, as well as ensuring at least two staff were with judges on circuits while travelling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmjFI_0idWrbM000
In April former Supreme Court judge Peter Vickery died months after he was found to have sexually harassed women working in his office

The review noted that County Court associates 'believe that there are judges in the court who are well-known to be prone to sexually inappropriate behaviour'.

Some of the judges 'engage in sexist banter', while others make 'sexually predatory comments' and 'unwanted sexual advances'.

But the review noted 'consensual relationships' between junior staff and judges were a 'potential grey area', while noting such entanglements were 'ethically questionable' because they 'are based on an abuse of power'.

In April former Supreme Court judge Peter Vickery died months after he was found to have sexually harassed women working in his office.

An investigation into his conduct found he had inappropriately touched and kissed young female colleagues, including placing his hand between the thighs of one and sending another love poems.

The 2021 review detailed 36 incidents where clerks and judge's associates reported sexual harassment.

One anonymous case study detailed a judge asking his much younger female associate to wear make-up and skirts, then hugging them, leaving notes and gifts and inciting them to dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSOA9_0idWrbM000
Instead of disciplining judges, the review suggested associates and clerks who felt they were victims of sexual harassment could be moved to new jobs (stock image) 

In a statement released with the review, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Victoria, Anne Ferguson, acknowledged the harm caused.

'We know the great harm that has been caused when judicial officers have abused their position and sexually harassed staff,' she said.

'We know staff have felt they could not disclose this or make a complaint for fear of adverse repercussions.

'Sexual harassment will not be tolerated under any circumstances.'

Ms Dodds-Streeton's review is based on the 2021 Review into Sexual Harassment in the Victorian Courts.

That behaviour has been the subject on ongoing reviews and reports since a 2019 report found over a third of legal professionals experienced harassment, mostly women.

It is yet to be determined how the new recruitment and work arrangements recommendations will be implemented.

