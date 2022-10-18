Read full article on original website
New Minecraft Games Announced
Ravensburger will release two new Minecraft board games later this year. Earlier this month, Ravensburger announced Minecraft: Portal Dash and Minecraft: Heroes of the Village, a pair of new Minecraft tabletop games. Minecraft: Portal Dash is a cooperative board game in which players need to work together to escape the Nether dimension. Players fight off waves of endless hordes while finding equipment and mining for blocks, in the hopes of finding the right strategy to escape the Nether dimension and win the game. Minecraft: Heroes of the Village is themed for younger gamers, with players working together to protect their village from Illagers. Players will have to work together to explore, collect resources, and building buildings. Each player also has an animal companion that grants them special abilities.
New Marvel Game Tops Charts Immediately After Release
A new video game associated with Marvel has quickly jumped to the top of the download charts after having been available for less than a week. In recent years, Marvel has made a more concentrated effort in the gaming space with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel's Avengers. And while all of these titles are playable across console and PC platforms, it's mobile devices where Marvel is now finding quite a bit of success.
Gotham Knights: Can You Play as Batman?
Gotham Knights players might be disappointed with the lack of unlockable characters in the game. The new multiplayer action RPG by Warner Bros. Montreal gives players the option to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin from the outset, with players able to switch between all four characters in between nightly patrols. However, there is one notable Batman family character that's initially missing from the game's roster – Batman himself. While the opening cinematic of the game establishes that Batman is dead, many players have wondered whether Batman somehow appears as an unlockable character accessible after players complete the main plotline. Unfortunately, for reasons that become rather obvious over the course of the story, Batman is not a playable character in Gotham Knights, even after the game is completed.
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]
A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?
The Game of Thrones universe is still kicking thanks to House of the Dragon. The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the original show and focuses on the Targaryens as they sit on the Iron Throne. Though they maintain a firm grip over Westeros, their rule is challenged from within as ambitious members of the family seek to take what is theirs with fire and blood. Much like the first series, there's plenty of fantasy drama and action to be had.
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Creed III’s Jonathan Majors On How His Character’s Chiseled Physique Is Linked To Trauma
Jonathan Majors says his Creed character’s chiseled body is based on trauma.
House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?
Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
Xbox Series X is getting a feature fans have been desperate for
Another flurry of Xbox Series X features will help you save even more on your energy bills as you'll soon be able to choose how you want the console to switch off when you end your gaming session for the day. Presently, this is only available to Xbox Insiders and...
The NES Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
If you're talking about consoles with games you can really sink your teeth into, the original Nintendo Entertainment System probably isn't the first hardware that would pop into your head. Although its library is packed with hidden gems, the NES is fairly primitive by modern standards of gaming, both in terms of graphical fidelity and performance, and it lacks much of the functionality that players of current-generation systems take for granted nowadays. Notably, the ability to save your game is not a given among its library. In fact, many NES games have no save functionality at all, giving players no way to continue a game across multiple play sessions.
Get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free and keep it forever starting today
Epic's latest giveaway gives you a week to claim Bethesda's hit
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor
Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
House of the Dragon Finale: Get First Look at Explosive Episode 10 Trailer
Put your dragon eggs in the warmer and get ready: House of the Dragon‘s Season 1 finale is almost here. Following the fantasy drama’s airing Sunday evening, HBO released a preview for next week’s season-ending Episode 10. The spot gives a hint at how the aftermath of Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne will unfold, particularly after Rhaenys and Meleys crashed the party in stunning and violent fashion at the end of Episode 9. (Read a full recap then check out our deeper dive into that huge moment in the dragon pit.) The finale will bring Rhaenyra — aka the person King...
