Pat Wang, President & CEO of Healthfirst, Named to Modern Healthcare’s Top Diversity Leaders List

 5 days ago
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

Modern Healthcare (MH) has recognized Healthfirst President and CEO Pat Wang as one of 2022’s Top Diversity Leaders. The profiles of all the honorees and honored organizations are featured in the October 17 print issue of MH magazine and at ModernHealthcare.com/top-diversity-leaders.

Pat Wang, President & CEO, Healthfirst (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded by 15 leading downstate New York health systems nearly 30 years ago, Healthfirst is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health insurance plans, while maintaining its regional focus on serving the New York metro area. (Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties.) Under Ms. Wang’s stewardship, the company has become a transformative force in the industry and a recognized pioneer of value-based care delivery. Today, Healthfirst covers 1 in 5 residents of New York City, including a third of New York City’s Medicaid population.

Ms. Wang is a passionate advocate for health equity, especially in underserved communities adversely impacted by disease, health disparities, and socioeconomic barriers to optimal health. She maintains an active voice in healthcare policy. From 2016 to 2022 she served as a commissioner on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), which advises the U.S. Congress on Medicare payment policy. She is also a member of the Federal Reserve Bank Second District Community Advisory Board and a trustee of the Citizens Budget Commission, a non-partisan, non-profit civic organization focused on the well-being of New Yorkers. As a co-chair of the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Task Force, she helped to ensure that all New Yorkers have equitable access to, and confidence in, the COVID-19 vaccine. Ms. Wang also serves on the boards of directors of America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and the New York Health Plan Association (NYHPA). Ms. Wang is equally committed to ensuring that her own company reflects these values by increasing diversity at all levels of the organization.

The Top Diversity Leaders in Healthcare recognition program honors the top diverse healthcare executives and organizations influencing policy, care delivery, and public health, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in their organizations and the healthcare industry.

“The honorees on Modern Healthcare’s 2022 lists of Top Diversity Leaders and Organizations demonstrate a willingness to devote the resources necessary to execute meaningful diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “Their efforts to provide greater opportunities internally while advancing health equity initiatives in their communities set a great example for others to follow.”

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health insurers, earning the trust of 1.8 million members by ensuring access to affordable and high-quality healthcare. Healthfirst’s unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by partnering closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has worked with its network of hospital systems, community providers, and partners to improve health outcomes and advance health equity through better access to care. Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It offers market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, Essential Plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

