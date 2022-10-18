ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVEALED: Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky 'was benched after Week 4 locker-room spat over disgruntled receiver Diontae Johnson's lack of touches' leading team to insert Kenny Pickett

A losing record and mediocre statistics may not have been enough to cost Mitchell Trubisky his job as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback. Rather, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, it was a halftime confrontation with receiver Diontae Johnson that led to rookie Kenny Pickett's ascent to the top of the depth chart.

Trubisky was benched in favor of Picket in the second half of Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He would have remained under center after halftime, but got into a heated argument with Johnson, who felt he was being ignored, according to the Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Johnson, himself, dropped a pass that resulted in an interception for Trubisky in the first half.

A losing record and mediocre statistics may not have been enough to cost Mitchell Trubisky (pictured) his job as the Pittsburgh Steelers ' starting quarterback
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , it was Trubisky's Week 4 halftime confrontation with Diontae Johnson that led to rookie Kenny Pickett's ascent to the top of the depth chart

When Trubisky yelled back at Johnson in the locker room on October 3, he was told by the coaching staff that Pickett would be under center over the final 30 minutes of play.

Pittsburgh (2-4) ultimately lost 24-20 as Pickett tossed three interceptions while completing 10 of 13 passes.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) after releasing a pass during the second half on Sunday. Pickett would suffer a concussion on the play

Pickett was better in Buffalo's Week 5 loss in Buffalo, completing 34 of 52 passes for 324 yards, but he failed to toss a touchdown and added another interception.

He may have been at his best on Sunday against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completing 11 of 18 passes and registering his first touchdown, until he was sidelined with a concussion.

Trubisky then came off the bench to lead Pittsburgh to the 20-18 win with a touchdown pass of his own and 144 yards on 9-of-12 passing.

'It feels good to win just as a team, to show my teammates what I'm capable of,' Trubisky said after the game. 'But I think the best part is just seeing their joy and excitement after a hard-fought victory like that. We've had some up-and-downs the last couple weeks, but to have that feeling, that's what you chase every single week.'

Pickett's status for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins remains unclear, but Trubisky would be expected to play if the rookie is out following last week's head injury. On Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett is still in the concussion protocol, adding: 'If he can play, he'll play.'

As for Johnson, Pickett did throw more balls his way than Trubisky, not that it helped Pittsburgh all that much.

In the Week 5 loss in Buffalo, Pickett targeted Johnson 13 times, completing only five passes for 60 yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) celebrates with wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh on Sunday

