More than 89 million Americans are hit by FREEZE ALERT - set to last all week: Northeast wakes up to early cold snap with temperatures plunging below 10F across Midwest and foot of snow dumped on Michigan and Wisconsin

Millions of Americans had their first taste of winter Tuesday morning as a cold front barreled across the Midwest - bringing with it it unseasonably low temperatures and significant snowfall.

A chilly mass moving down from Canada is responsible for the widespread cold weather, which has caused temperatures to plummet up to 25 degrees below average in some areas.

Similar conditions can be expected throughout tomorrow and even the rest of the week, warn meteorologists - as the powerful storm system tears across the Midwest and Great Plains.

The cold front has seen freeze alerts issued for more than 89 million Americans in states in its path, already offering rounds of snow, rain, and high speed winds in the Great Lakes.

More than 13 inches of snowfall recorded in cities near the lakes such as Ironwood and Marquette, as well as up to four inches in nearby Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A further eight inches is forecast for those cities in the coming days, as the inclement weather is expected to persist throughout the week, when cities such as Kansas City, St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, and Atlanta will also see freezing lows.

The blast of frigid air already descended on the lakes early Monday morning - with snow seen throughout both Chicago and Michigan.

By Wednesday, weather officials warn, the chill will be felt by almost the entire eastern half of the nation.

'By the end of Tuesday, we are going to end up seeing the majority of you across even the Southeast impacted, and once that happens, we will end up seeing temperatures anywhere from 15 to upwards of 20 degrees below where they should be,' FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said Tuesday of the moving mass.

The Weather Prediction Center, meanwhile, said that many several daytime high and overnight low temperature records could be broken Tuesday as a result of the cold air, across the Midwest and Southeast.

'This may be the first freeze of the season for many places across the Central Plains, Middle Mississippi Valley and Ohio [and] Tennessee Valleys which will impact sensitive crops/livestock,' the center said.

Michigan has so far bore the brunt of the cold snap, with more than a foot of snow already recorded along the Upper Peninsula.

The snowfall seen there, normally not expected for another few weeks, was largely fueled by the mild waters of the nearby lakes, creating a localized snowfall.

In Negaunee in Northern Michigan, locals broke out their shovels early Tuesday morning after recording more than a foot of snow

The weather in the region could last a week before relenting, warn meteorologists - who predict to see as much as a foot of snowfall in parts of the Great Lakes and Midwest as the mass moves down from Canada

The season’s first lake-effect snow event dumped more than a foot of snow on the shores of Lake Superior - with officials warning that another foot of snow could still fall in some spots.

In nearby Chicago, officials recorded the first snowfall of the season Monday morning, only a few weeks removed from the earliest ever snowfall in the city in 1942.

Residents of Hayward, Wisconsin, and other cities in the northern part of the state were met with accumulated snow Monday morning, as temperatures dropped below 40 degrees in some areas.

The National Weather Service measured almost 2 inches of snow in nearby Duluth, and predicted snowfall of up to 3 inches in parts of northern Minnesota by Friday night.

Along with temperatures running 15 to 25 degrees below normal for much of the East, strong winds up to 40 mph made locals feel even colder - by as much as an additional 15 degrees.

A porch off Lake Gogebic in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is pictured Tuesday completely enveloped in snow. The region saw more than a foot of the white stuff - with potentially another foot still to come- because of the Canadian cold front

Snowfall seen in Syracuse, Indiana, where about three inches was recorded Tuesday morning, just south of West Michigan. Similar conditions are expected to continue for the region and much of the Midwest through Wednesday, officials say

In Fargo, North Dakota, temperatures are expected to drop as low as 15 degrees Tuesday morning, while residents in Minneapolis could see dips as low as 24 degrees.

In addition to the cold temperatures, the low-pressure system could also bring snow, ice, and rain to a wide range of cities as it moves toward the Gulf Coast.

Video shows cars completely enveloped in the city early Monday morning, as an early-winter storm warning went into effect.

In Negaunee, locals broke out their shovels to Tuesday morning after also experiencing more than 13 inches of the white stuff.

The freeze - which will effect nearly 90 million Americans this week - could lead to tree damage, power outages, and obstructed roadways, hence the warning.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for portions of northern Wisconsin, where an estimated eight inches of snow could fall through Wednesday, officials said. Pictured is snowfall already seen in Hubertus, just outside of Milwaukee

A winter storm warning is currently in effect for portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin, where an estimated eight inches of snow could fall through Wednesday, officials said.

Photos and video footage taken overnight show the first snowfall in Michigan in the city of Ironwood, which sits just north of the Wisconsin border in the Great Lakes.

The winter storm warning will remain in effect from Sunday evening until midday on Tuesday, as the area prepares for the coming inclement weather.

Snow was also seen in cities like Milwaukee and others in nearby Indian, and is expected to worsen come Wednesday.

The FOX Forecast Center expects more than 60 million people from the Canadian border to the Southeast will see below-freezing temperatures, with morning lows forecast near or below 32 degrees for cities as far south as far south as Nashville in Tennessee and Birmingham in Alabama.

Photos and video footage taken overnight show the first snowfall in Michigan in the city of Ironwood in the Great Lakes - where the brunt of the cold snap has been felt

Video shows cars completely enveloped in the city early Monday morning, as an early-winter storm warning went into effect

Snow is set to persist in the region for the better part of the week, as the weather system moves south toward the Gulf

On Tuesday, cities such as Kansas City, Omaha, and dozens of other cities woke up to record-breaking temperatures well below freezing, with Kansas City seeing cold as low 23 degrees - five degrees below the local average.

For other Midwestern cities it was much of the same, with officials in North Dakota forecasting temperature drops close to 10 degrees Fahrenheit in some cities.

In Minneapolis, officials warned that temperatures could plummet as low as 24 degrees.

A freeze would be these cities’ first of the season, and could lead to tree damage, power outages, and obstructed roadways, hence the warning.

In addition to the frigid temperatures, the cold weather mass will likely bring more snow, ice, and rain to dozens more cities as it moves toward the Gulf Coast.

'It will feel more like November for many this week,' AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

With the more than 20 mph wind-chill factored in, however, those temperatures will feel as low as 19 degrees Fahrenheit, and will create conditions that could allows that snowflakes to fly where they might normally not.

The cold weather is expected to only last through the week, which officials anticipating a return to normal by the weekend

'Part of the reason why this is happening is because we have a dip in the jet stream,' FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said Monday morning of the phenomenon. 'That is essentially allowing all of that cold, Canadian air to sneak down.'

Moreover, the meteorologists adds, more than three dozen record-cold highs could be tied across the region on Tuesday as the cold front comes to a head, in cities stretching from the Mississippi and Ohio valleys to the Southeast.

That will then be followed by a further two dozen record-cold highs expected on Wednesday, in cities such as Little Rock, Birmingham, and Atlanta.

The cold weather is expected to only last through the week, which officials anticipating a return to normal by the weekend.