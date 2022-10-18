ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospital apologise to WWII RAF veteran, 95, who trained at Bletchley Park after he was forced to wait 26 HOURS in corridor on A&E trolley before being given a bed

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
A WWII veteran, 95, spent 26 hours stuck on a corridor languishing on an A&E trolley while awaiting admission onto a ward.

Stanley Solomons, who trained at the top secret Bletchley Park code cracking station fell ill at the nursing home where he lives in Nottingham over the weekend.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham on Sunday where he was placed on a trolley and left on a corridor overnight.

His daughter, Rachael Ellis told the BBC that she was 'shocked' by the number of people in the corridor. She said staff working in those conditions were 'heroic'.

Stanley Solomons, who trained at the top secret Bletchley Park code cracking station fell ill at the nursing home where he lives in Nottingham over the weekend
Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham later apologised to Mr Solomon and his family for the length of time he was stuck on a corridor

She said: 'When I saw all the people waiting on trolleys, I was shocked. You hear about these things but to see it is another thing entirely. They were lined up in any space they could find.

'I saw another corridor which was packed with more patients and paramedics. These were people who had come by ambulance and were waiting to be admitted.

'The heroic staff though, they were amazing - they were run ragged. They just kept going... I was amazed at their stamina.'

Mr Solomons, who served with the RAF was posted to a listening station in Hong Kong.

The hospital apologised to Mr Solomons and his family.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust's chief operating officer Lisa Kelly said in a statement: 'We sincerely apologise to Mr Solomons and his family for the delay he has faced being transferred to a ward following his care and treatment in our emergency department.

'This is not the service we aim to provide our patients with.

'Our staff are working incredibly hard to offer the best care and we continue to work with our partners across Nottinghamshire's health and social care system to discharge patients no longer needing an acute hospital bed.'

Steve Jenson
2d ago

Hospitals aren’t supposed to be where you go to be ignored and potentially die. The care has diminished as the years go by.

olecodger
2d ago

where does it say that they had a bed available. are you suggesting that they should have kicked out someone that just had a leg pinned for him? ask the ww2 hero.

windi wallace
1d ago

it's definitely sounds like England needs to build a couple more hospitals because these stories of the hospitals being so full that they've got patients on trolleys because there's no rooms on the wards and women in labor being turned away means they definitely need to fix their Healthcare System

