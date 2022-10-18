India to Discuss Crypto During G20 Presidency to Establish Tech-Driven Regulatory Framework, Says Finance Minister – Regulation Bitcoin News

Read full article on original website
Robert Kiyosaki Says US Dollar Is Toast Citing Saudi Arabia’s Request to Join BRICS – Economics Bitcoin News
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says the U.S. dollar is toast, citing Saudi Arabia’s request to join the BRICS nations that comprise Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. Robert Kiyosaki’s Latest US Dollar Warning. The author of Rich Dad...
Japan to Relax Cryptocurrency Listing Rules – Regulation Bitcoin News
The Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to allow crypto trading platforms to list coins without going through a lengthy screening process. “We hope the latest measure will help revitalize Japan’s crypto assets market,” said the vice chairman of the association. Relaxing Listing Rules...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
France’s 3rd Largest Bank Societe Generale’s Subsidiary Obtains Registration as Digital Asset Service Provider – Regulation Bitcoin News
Societe Generale-Forge, a subsidiary of France’s third-largest bank, has obtained registration with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the French financial markets regulator, as a digital asset service provider. Societe Generale’s Subsidiary Registers as Digital Asset Service Provider. The digital asset subsidiary of Societe General Group,...
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
South African Financial Sector Regulator Declares Crypto Assets a Financial Product – Regulation Bitcoin News
According to a general notice published in a government gazette, crypto assets are now treated as financial products under South Africa’s Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act. Declaration of the crypto assets as financial products means crypto asset service providers (CASP), such as exchanges, must apply for a license.
$19,000 Holds Firm for Bitcoin – Are We Bottoming Out? – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs
Bitcoin remains above $19,000, as it could be establishing a floor from $17,600 to around $19,000, before a significant relief rally to the upside. Sell pressure continues to be absorbed, despite the negative macroeconomic news. The report released yesterday by the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) has raised some eyebrows, however,...
Guinea junta agrees return to civilian rule in 2 years
Guinea's ruling junta has agreed to restore civilian rule in two years, after facing sanctions over its original plan for a three-year transfer of power, the West African bloc ECOWAS said Friday. Colonel Doumbouya has since appointed himself president and vowed to restore civilian rule within three years.
Tesla still holds $218M worth of Bitcoin, according to Q3 filings
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Tesla did not sell any Bitcoin during the second quarter of 2022. This is according to the financial documents released by the electric car manufacturer as it prepares to release its third-quarter investor relations call. Tesla holds...
Cere Network unveils Vision 2.0 primed to be a key driver of Web3 infrastructure adoption in 2023
Cere Network, a leader in Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platforms, announced today the launch of Vision 2.0 to update supporters on its mission for truly decentralized Web3. The Vision 2.0 release follows the launch of Cere Network’s new website, which displays an array of exciting technology updates along with partnerships and applications in the pipeline.
Venom Foundation to build an infinitely scalable blockchain platform
The project generates attention in MENA due to its tremendous transactional management possibilities, higher security, and inbound governmental database projects. Venom Foundation has been registered as the first crypto foundation in the ADGM, with a license to operate a blockchain and issuing utility tokens. ADGM is known as a fintech oasis for investors and financial services firms around the globe. The next essential step of Venom Blockchain is to be announced in the upcoming month.
Euro Area Annual Inflation Jumps to 9.9% in September, Cost of Bread Skyrockets, Protests Erupt – Economics Bitcoin News
According to the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat on Wednesday, Euro area annual inflation is up to 9.9% in September, up from 9.1% in August. The inflation rate in September tapped a 40-year high, and investors suspect that the eurozone is “at risk of a financial meltdown.”. European...
Shardeum raises $18 million in round backed by 50+ investors
Shardeum is an EVM-based layer-1 blockchain project co-founded by Nischal Shetty, the founder of India-based cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. Shardeum, an EVM-based layer-1 blockchain startup co-founded by WazirX founder Nischal Shetty, has raised $18.2 million in its seed funding round, the platform announced on Tuesday. The seed round was at a...
Europe’s digital bank N26 to launch crypto trading
EU-licensed N26 will launch its N26 Crypto in the next few weeks, with the service first available to customers in Austria. N26, Europe’s first regulated mobile bank, is looking to curve off a chunk of the crypto trading market by launching its own service, amid growing demand from clients.
