ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Impractical Jokers to launch new tour in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uj0Zm_0idWpfoU00

PITTSBURGH — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, will kick off in Pittsburgh Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena.

Q, Murr and Sal will be back on tour for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the venue. Other stops include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York and Chicago.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday using code IJDRIVE, and tickets for all shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be found at https://impracticaljokerslive.com/.

‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ to premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 17 The film includes members of the original cast such as Peter Billingsley, Ian Petrella and Zack Ward. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tom Hanks’ Pittsburgh movie trailer drops

A trailer for “A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks and filmed in Pittsburgh, was released Thursday. The movie will be released on Christmas in New York and Los Angeles and will be widely released on Jan. 13, Joe Fucci with Allied Global Marketing told Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go Ape closing in North Park

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13.   "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers CB James Pierre to Play vs. Dolphins

MIAMI — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre will play on Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced on Saturday, after initially being listed as questionable. Pierre suffered hip and knee injuries during the week of practice and was limited on both Thursday and Friday this week. A...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers-Dolphins Pregame Primer: Key to Win

MIAMI — The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking their longest trip of the 2022 season, traveling to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Gameday: Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. KEY TO VICTORY. For the first time in a while, the Steelers’ opponents are more beat up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 21-23

Art After Dark is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. The 21-and-over happy hour will feature seasonal beers from local breweries, craft cocktails, hot dog bar and Oktoberfest-themed light bites, pumpkin carver Brendan Conaway, a gallery ghost hunt with Stage Right, multi-genre instrumental music by Trio724, raffles and photo opportunities.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fetterman to catch a ride on Air Force One

PITTSBURGH — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is getting a boost today from the White House – a seat on Air Force One. Fetterman will greet President Joe Biden at the Pittsburgh airport, join him at the infrastructure event, and then travel with Biden on Air Force One to Philadelphia for a closed-door reception tonight, a White House and campaign aide confirmed to NBC News.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvexplorer.com

Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
MONONGAHELA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man charged after August shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in August in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. The victim was shot in the chest and lower extremities, according to police. According to Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy