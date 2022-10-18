Impractical Jokers to launch new tour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, will kick off in Pittsburgh Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena.

Q, Murr and Sal will be back on tour for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the venue. Other stops include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York and Chicago.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday using code IJDRIVE, and tickets for all shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be found at https://impracticaljokerslive.com/.

