OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS coming back for Christmas season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holiday season is just around the corner, and the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is getting ready for Christmas.
OKC Zoo SAFARI LIGHTS is a festive celebration of lights with a wild touch. Guests will be able to discover larger-than-life illuminated lanterns highlighting wildlife, prehistoric animals, and seasonal scenes.
After the driving tour, guests park and re-enter the zoo for a walking experience.
SAFARI LIGHTS begins Saturday, Nov. 12 and runs nightly through New Year’s Day with drive-thru and walk-thru experiences from 5:30p.m. to 11 p.m.
Organizers say it will be open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.
Admission for the drive-thru experience is $65/vehicle and includes up to 4 walk-thru admission tickets. Admission for the walk-thru only is $15/guest ages 3 and older.
Tickets need to be purchased in advance.
Other events connected to SAFARI LIGHTS include a Dinner with Santa Series, a fun run through the drive-thru course, a Sensory-Friendly Night, and photos with Santa.
