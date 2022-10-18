Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Florida’s chief financial officer: A Times Editorial Board recommendation
Florida’s chief financial officer pays the state’s bills, oversees vendors and contracts, and audits government agencies. The CFO’s office handles the state’s retirement fund and both the state’s financial regulation and insurance commissioners. The CFO is part of the Florida Cabinet, which is chaired by the governor and also includes the attorney general and agriculture commissioner. The CFO is paid $139,988 a year. The election is Nov. 8.
Yahoo!
Missing family from West Michigan found in Wisconsin
FREMONT — A family missing from Fremont has been found in Wisconsin, according to the Fremont Police Chief. The police department said the family was found at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Steven’s Point, Wisconsin. All the family members have been interviewed. Police said the family is...
Comments / 0