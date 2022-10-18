Florida’s chief financial officer pays the state’s bills, oversees vendors and contracts, and audits government agencies. The CFO’s office handles the state’s retirement fund and both the state’s financial regulation and insurance commissioners. The CFO is part of the Florida Cabinet, which is chaired by the governor and also includes the attorney general and agriculture commissioner. The CFO is paid $139,988 a year. The election is Nov. 8.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO