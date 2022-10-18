ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

WTHR

11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Police promise to take action against trail drivers

Indianapolis, Indiana – Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced that they will enhance patrols along the Monon Trail following reports of motorists swerving around construction. Cars are seen using the route close to Broad Ripple Avenue in images from the Twitter account @CircleCityCycho. Bryan Schmidt, who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Speeding driver ran stop sign before crash that killed Lyft passenger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man has been charged for a crash that killed a Lyft passenger last month. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Connor Gaskill with reckless homicide. He’s accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck another vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 29. Rashid Conteh was killed as a result of the crash.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bartholomew County deputies rescue man from fire

COLUMBUS, Ind.- Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. “We’re not trained firefighters but we’re trained that we know danger. We know someone’s in jeopardy we go in,” said Lt. […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Police vow to crack down on trail drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they will increase patrols along the Monon Trail after receiving reports of drivers using the trail to short cut around construction. Pictures from the Twitter handle @CircleCityCycho show cars using the trail near Broad Ripple Avenue. It’s happened in other...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Court docs: ‘Scared’ Boone County man led police on chaotic chase that ended with his pickup truck on fire in a cornfield

JAMESTOWN, Ind. – The chase ended with a pickup truck catching fire in a cornfield. It wound through curvy roads, yards and fields. The driver told police he was “scared” because he was driving on a suspended license and tried to get away. Jamestown police arrested 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders in connection with the Oct. 14 […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Anderson police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Anderson are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 54-year-old David Jones Jr. of Anderson. The Anderson Police Department said Jones should be considered “armed and dangerous.”. Jones...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigate Anderson man found dead

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J. Ozaeta, 28, of Columbus, told police […]
COLUMBUS, IN

