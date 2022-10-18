Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Two arrested, charged on numerous counts in Ripley County during traffic stop on I-74 with 4 children in vehicle
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 74 leading to a numerous charges and four dependents taken into custody of the Indiana Child Protective Services as a result of the investigation, according to Indiana State Police. The investigation began shortly...
11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Police promise to take action against trail drivers
Indianapolis, Indiana – Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced that they will enhance patrols along the Monon Trail following reports of motorists swerving around construction. Cars are seen using the route close to Broad Ripple Avenue in images from the Twitter account @CircleCityCycho. Bryan Schmidt, who...
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in “the two-way turn lane” in front […]
WISH-TV
Docs: Speeding driver ran stop sign before crash that killed Lyft passenger
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man has been charged for a crash that killed a Lyft passenger last month. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Connor Gaskill with reckless homicide. He’s accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck another vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 29. Rashid Conteh was killed as a result of the crash.
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
Bartholomew County deputies rescue man from fire
COLUMBUS, Ind.- Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. “We’re not trained firefighters but we’re trained that we know danger. We know someone’s in jeopardy we go in,” said Lt. […]
WISH-TV
Police vow to crack down on trail drivers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they will increase patrols along the Monon Trail after receiving reports of drivers using the trail to short cut around construction. Pictures from the Twitter handle @CircleCityCycho show cars using the trail near Broad Ripple Avenue. It’s happened in other...
Court docs: ‘Scared’ Boone County man led police on chaotic chase that ended with his pickup truck on fire in a cornfield
JAMESTOWN, Ind. – The chase ended with a pickup truck catching fire in a cornfield. It wound through curvy roads, yards and fields. The driver told police he was “scared” because he was driving on a suspended license and tried to get away. Jamestown police arrested 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders in connection with the Oct. 14 […]
WISH-TV
Anderson police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Anderson are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 54-year-old David Jones Jr. of Anderson. The Anderson Police Department said Jones should be considered “armed and dangerous.”. Jones...
Walk-in patient at Indianapolis hospital dies from injuries in shooting
A man died at a local hospital overnight from injuries he suffered in a shooting at a different location, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
IMPD investigating teenager shot near 30th and Post on east side, 3rd person shot there in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near East 30th Street and North Post Road Friday afternoon. The shooting left a person critically injured. IMPD told 13News the victim is an older teenager who is not yet an adult. The shooting is right near where two people were shot...
WISH-TV
2 shot in robbery attempt during cell phone sale on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after a meeting to sell a cell phone turned into a robbery attempt, police said. At around 7 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the...
'Thank God' | Suspect in Delaware County murder will remain behind bars
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge denied the bail request of a Delaware County man accused of murdering his neighbor. Cy Alley has remained in custody since he was arrested and charged in August with killing Gary Copley. The judge’s decision came down hours after the Thursday morning bail...
Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
WISH-TV
Police investigate Anderson man found dead
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J. Ozaeta, 28, of Columbus, told police […]
Woman dies at hospital after being shot on Indy's east side
A woman died at a local hospital Tuesday after being shot on Indianapolis' west side, according to IMPD.
