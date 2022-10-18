ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carowinds to be open year-round starting in 2023

By Mike Andrews
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds is expanding to year-round operations beginning in 2023, the park announced Tuesday.

Beginning January 1, 2023, Carowinds will be open on weekends in January, February and early March.

‘Clear for takeoff’: Carowinds reveals new ‘Aeronautica Landing’ area

Officials said the “winter operating days” will provide visitors with the opportunity to experience even more season events throughout the year.

Park executives said they hope that year-round operation will also boost local tourism and travel industries and create jobs across the region.

The park, located along the North Carolina and South Carolina border, announced in March that it is celebrating its 50 th Anniversary in 2023 with its new “Aeronautica Landing” area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ history of aviation.

Carowinds said the park will celebrate “50 years of Carolina fun,” a special event that will bring new rides, attractions, entertainment and food.

Officials said the event will also offer fans “nighttime spectaculars and other immersive experiences.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

WSPA 7News

