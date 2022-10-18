Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable to return on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to return to Friday's contest against the Jazz. Anderson has no points, rebounds, or assists in 1 minute played so far on Friday.
Damian Lillard's 41 Points Sends LeBron James' Lakers to 0-3
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (ankle) out again Monday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry continues to deal with the recovery of his left ankle injury, and as a result, he will remain sidelined through Monday night. He's expected to play again at some point, though it's not known exactly when he'll be ready.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. to start for injured Terry Rozier (ankle) Sunday
Dennis Smith Jr. will start at point guard for the Charlotte Hornets in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Smith Jr. will get the start Sunday with Terry Rozier sidelined by a sprained ankle. Smith has a $5,200 salary on FanDuel for the early slate today and is projected to...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Troy Brown Jr. (back) will play Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (low back tightness) will make his season debut in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown Jr. missed the Lakers' opening games with lower back tightness, but will now suit up for his first game of the season in Sunday's tilt with the Blazers.
numberfire.com
Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
numberfire.com
Chris Boucher (hamstring) questionable for Toronto Monday
Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Boucher continues to deal with a strained left hamstring. However, instead of automatically being ruled out, the team has listed him questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Saturday; Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. After coming off the bench the first two games of the year, Nesmith is being elevated to the starting five. Chris Duarte will come off the bench. Our models project Nesmith for 3.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Usman Garuba for injured Bruno Fernando (knee) on Saturday
Houston Rockets power forward Usman Garuba is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Garuba will make his first start this season after the Rockets ruled out Bruno Fernando with a knee injury. In 18.0 expected minutes, our models project Garuba to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Garuba's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
numberfire.com
Cole Anthony starting for Magic Saturday in place of injured Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Anthony came off the bench in his season debut Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jalen Suggs is sidelined with a sprained ankle, and as a result, Anthony will take the job at starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. starting Saturday for Houston in place of Eric Gordon
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. will start Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Eric Gordon is being held out of the second leg of the back-to-back set due to groin injury maintenance. As a result, the team has elevated Martin to the starting five on the wing.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (thigh) inactive on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Brooks will miss his third straight game with a thigh ailment. Expect John Konchar to make another start against a Dallas unit allowing a 113.8 defensive rating. Konchar's projection includes 8.2 points, 7.3...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Murray will not be active on Friday night for injury management purposes. Expect Nah'Shon Hyland to play an increased role versus a Warriors' team allowing a 97.3 defensive rating. Hyland's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) won't play Saturday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gordon is listed out due to right groin injury maintenance, as it seems the team is going to be cautious with the veteran this season - especially on back-to-backs. Garrison Mathews will likely start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful Sunday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he will likely miss his second straight game. Martin played just 1 minute before getting injured in Wednesday's season...
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) questionable Sunday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a left hip contusion, ostensibly suffered during the team's tight loss to Denver the night before. Now, on the second night of the back-to-back, his status is up in the air. Keep an eye out for updates ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Daniel Theis (knee) out Saturday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers forward Daniel Theis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Theis is dealing with a sore right knee, and as a result, the team is holding him out of the second leg of the back-to-back set. In 47 games last season, Theis averaged...
Comments / 0