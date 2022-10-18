Read full article on original website
Sixty diverse artists due for ‘Unhinged’ exhibition | WFRV Local 5 – Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A sweeping experience in the arts is set during “Unhinged” this weekend at The Weidner at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. According to a news release: The event is “a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory exhibition featuring over 60 artists.”. The exhibition opens at...
Audubon on campus: class of 2022 on life, birds, and the future | Audubon
We asked Audubon campus chapter leaders what they’ve been up to, and what they’re planning to do next. It’s no secret that the last couple of years of the SARS-CoV-2 viral pandemic have been challenging for everyone, and especially for students, with canceled classes, remote learning, and uncertainty about the viability of in-person events or travel. But the student leaders that helped guide their local Audubon On Campus chapters brought passion and creativity to their work during the pandemic and they and their fellow students were able to achieve incredible things like the first HBCU Arts in Conservation festival in Atlanta, native plant plantings at campuses across the country, and a climate conference specifically designed to engage local community members in San Diego. To celebrate these leaders and their work as they finish up this phase of their lives, we asked them to tell us a bit about their plans for the future.
Gerds/Review: UW-Green Bay ‘home’ to grand singing | WFRV Local 5 – Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every other year, high-caliber singing voices are heard in Green Bay in great concentration. It’s like stepping into a chocolate shop where every goodie is appealing, and you have to make choices – good, better, best. Only fine chocolate is available for...
Psychology of increased road rage: What you can do if you encounter an angry driver | CBS Colorado
You’re not just imagining it. Road rage has gotten worse in Colorado and across the country in recent years. Over 100 people died last year in Colorado in aggressive driving crashes, and nearly 400 people were seriously injured, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Experts tell CBS News...
Student loan debt relief application formally launches | NBC 26
MANITOWOC, Wis. (NBC 26) — Mason Wenzel is a freshman music education major at the UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus. He’s paying about $8,000 per semester in tuition. “I think all of my money is being paid by grants and loans right now,” he said. “So I’ve got like a 16, 17-grand year.”
Do I toss the salt shaker? | Door County Daily News
Trying to eat less salt? Have you been told to go on a low-salt diet? People sometimes say, “just don’t use your salt shaker and should be good.” Let’s think about that. The recommended daily allowance of sodium is 2000 mg. How much is that? Two slices of a frozen pizza contain 960 mg of sodium. Do you usually stop at 2 slices or have you eaten more than that? French fries contain 250 mg of sodium, a can of soup has up to 800 mg. A hot dog might have 500 mg sodium. These foods are processed. That means they have been changed into something entirely different. A steak comes from a cow and carrots grow in the ground. But a hot dog? It doesn’t exist in nature. If you have to think hard about where a food came from, that food is likely not nearly as nourishing as the foods you can easily name the source. Instead of worrying about the salt shaker, go back to the basics. Add more fresh vegetables and fruits to your meal. Make your favorite foods from scratch rather than buying a can, box, or package. Homemade pizza or soup can cut your sodium intake in half!
