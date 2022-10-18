Read full article on original website
Troy Mattern Talks Shanley Football And Previews The State Tournament
Shanley Deacons football head coach Troy Mattern joined Big Game James McCarty on Prime Time Sports. They broke down the Deacons dominating victory over Bismarck St. Mary's and looked into what may happen in the state tournament.
North Dakota, Minnesota gas prices continue to dip below National average
(Fargo, ND) -- The average price at the pump continues to decline in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular has fell to just under three dollars and 66 cents, as the national average declined to three-80 a gallon. The lowest prices continue...
Roundtable discussion in Fargo works through opioid crisis in area
(Fargo, ND) -- Several of the area's local and statewide law enforcement and political offices are talking opioids and the effect they're having on the Red River Valley. Earlier this week, The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Fargo Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in Fargo and surrounding areas. The goal was to reignite the conversation about opioids and related overdoses and strengthen relationships between entities working toward positive outcomes.
Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
Boy hit by vehicle in Moorhead suffers serious injuries
MOORHEAD -A 12-year old boy was taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV in S. Moorhead Thursday night. It happened in the 1200 block of 30th Ave. S. just before 7:30pm. Police say the boy suffered serious injuries. The driver, 29-year old Brandee Moran of Moorhead was not hurt.
