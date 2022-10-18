Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song. Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police
COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil — (AP) — A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government. Roberto Jefferson, a former lawmaker and...
