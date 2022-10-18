Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
WNYT
RPI doctoral student home after being crowned Miss United States
Miss United States is getting back to work in the Capital Region. Lily K. Donaldson just returned to RPI, after winning the national competition in Memphis last weekend. The PhD student is from Tennessee, but she has lived in New York for a few years now. She represented New York state in the pageant, and won.
WNYT
Video shows Maryland candidate accepting gift from Proud Boy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate’s primary victory party this summer. The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox...
WNYT
NY counties make up 22% of high COVID transmission in US
Ten counties in New York state are now classified as having high levels of COVID. It makes up about 22% of high transmission counties across the country. Only 46 counties in the United States have high levels. That’s according to CDC data released Friday afternoon. Three of them are...
WNYT
New York judge blocks state ban on guns in places of worship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the part of a New York state law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics joined by two gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a temporary restraining order to stop the enforcement of the law while the case proceeds.
WNYT
Arizona sues US over containers along border with Mexico
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has sued the federal government to be able to keep more than 100 double-stacked shipping containers that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey had placed to fill in gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border near the southwestern desert community of Yuma. The lawsuit filed in...
WNYT
High levels of Covid 19 detected in New York State counties
Ten counties here in New York State are now classified as having high levels of Covid 19. That makes up nearly 25% of high transmission counties across the country. Only 46 counties in the U.S. have high levels. That’s according to the CDC. Three of them are right here...
WNYT
2 Korean War soldiers from Pennsylvania identified
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (AP) — A soldier killed during the Korean War has been laid to rest in his hometown in eastern Pennsylvania, while a second Korean War soldier also recently identified will be buried next month in another part of the state. Edward Reiter dropped out of Northampton Area...
WNYT
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against a former Arkansas state senator who was set to face trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. Gilbert Baker, who also served as a...
WNYT
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired an officer who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
WNYT
Zeldin’s accused attacker released to rehab
The man charged with attacking Rep. Lee Zeldin on stage at a campaign event in Western New York in July will be released from jail, and into an alcohol treatment program. A federal magistrate judge agreed Thursday to allow David Jakubonis to enter a treatment program through the Veterans Administration.
WNYT
Oregon sheriff arrests USFS employee over prescribed burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in rural, conservative eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
WNYT
Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out, Republican challenger Kim Crockett said Thursday as she decried ballot printing errors in four counties. Crockett acknowledged that state law does not...
WNYT
North Greenbush police warn of stolen cars
North Greenbush police are warning residents to lock their cars. Police say they’ve been getting calls on car break-ins. That includes a car stolen from Birchwood Hills Drive. Officers believe the thief went through the woods to the pasture then Birchwood Hills Drive, where they likely left in the...
WNYT
Multiple suspects arrested in identity theft ring
We’re learning more about what Bethlehem police are calling an identity theft ring. Police estimate this group has already stolen about $100,000. Four suspects have been arrested. Their ages range from 19-years-old to 34-years-old. Police tell us the four of them used forged documents to steal money and open...
WNYT
Woman hospitalized after 3 car crash
New Sunday morning – a woman is recovering after a three-car crash sent her to the hospital. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Lenox police responded shortly before 4 p.m. They say a Pittsfield man was driving behind 70-year-old Deborah Horth, who they say stopped for...
