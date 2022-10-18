Read full article on original website
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
BBC
Ryan McNab: Man charged with murder after Rathcoole killing
A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, County Antrim. Ryan McNab, 31, who was originally from north Down, died following a serious assault in Barna Square on Friday evening. The man is due to appear before Belfast...
BBC
Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
BBC
Ryan McNab: Murder investigation after Rathcoole death
A murder investigation is under way following the death of a 31-year-old man in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, County Antrim. Ryan McNab from north Belfast died following a serious assault in Barna Square at 20:15 BST on Friday. He received medical treatment but died from his injuries at the...
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
BBC
Woman charged after boy allegedly assaulted in Brislington
A woman has been charged with assault after a 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury on the banks of the River Avon. The alleged incident happened in Brislington on 26 March this year. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, South Gloucestershire, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. Police...
BBC
Woman jailed after domestic abuse lies put ex in prison
A woman whose repeated lies about being assaulted led to her ex-partner being sent to prison has herself been jailed. Kirsty Barr, 24, from Barton in North Lincolnshire, made up claims Ryan Kerrison had cut her and put a gun to her head among other abuse. He was given a...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for a tiny home she'd paid $46,000 for but never received
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for her tiny home to be delivered. She discovered the Holy Ground Tiny Houses founder didn't have any assets in his name, NBC reported. Matt Sowash promised buyers tiny homes, but has filed for bankruptcy, court records show. A woman resorted...
BBC
Ugandan ivory trader sentenced to life in prison
A Ugandan court has sentenced an ivory trader to life in prison - the longest sentence for such crimes in the country's history. A new law was passed in 2019 that toughened sentences for poaching or trafficking in endangered species. Pascal Ochiba was arrested in January this year with two...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months in council house wait
A couple said they have been living in their car for about seven months while waiting for council accommodation. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, have been sleeping in their Ford Mondeo and occasionally on friends' sofas in Norwich. Issues with their landlord's mortgage forced them from...
Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police
A Brazilian politician has attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government
BBC
Lady Leshurr charged with assault over Leyton fight
Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a fight on Knotts Green Road in Leyton, east London, at about 05:10 BST on Saturday. Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
BBC
Cyclist dies after being struck by van in Bolton
A cyclist struck by a van in what police said was a hit-and-run incident has died. The male cyclist was taken to hospital after being hit just after 16:00 BST on 17 October on Chorley New Road in Bolton, Greater Manchester. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he has now died...
BBC
Newport: Man caught on CCTV kicking cat against wall
CCTV has shown the moment a passer-by kicked a cat into a wall. Tinker, 19 and blind in one eye, was sitting on the pavement when the man moved across the road to launch what her owner called a disgusting assault. As he and his companion walked off the video...
