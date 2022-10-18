Read full article on original website
Lakers News: L.A. In The History Books For All The Wrong Reasons To Start Season
Your Lakers are dealing with some record-tying shooting woes.
Bleacher Report
Blazers' Damian Lillard Putting NBA 'on Notice' After Win vs. Lakers, Billups Says
Dame Time was in full effect Sunday. The Portland Trail Blazers star point guard, Damian Lillard, lit up the Los Angeles Lakers to the tune of 41 points in a 106-104 win, a reminder after his injury-plagued 2021-22 season that Dame hasn't lost a step. "More importantly, we got Damian...
Bleacher Report
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out for Thunder vs. Timberwolves with Hip Injury
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a hip contusion, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The 24-year-old is a budding superstar. He averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game last year for a rebuilding Thunder team with a bright future thanks to young talents such as himself, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Ties Karl Malone for Most Career 20-Point Games in NBA History
You know a player is great when they've set so many records, the new ones they conquer start to get extremely specific. Enter LeBron James' latest foray into the history books, as he tied NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in league history at 1,134, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin:
Bleacher Report
Raptors' Scottie Barnes Won't Return vs. Heat After Suffering Ankle Injury
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. The Raptors selected Barnes with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA...
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season
As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2022-23 Season
The best part of a new NBA season is its capacity to surprise. Even when you spend all summer firming up expectations, players improve or decline in ways that can change the landscape in a blink. The ones we'll cover here embody the mixture of known and unknown that makes...
Bleacher Report
Report: Adam Silver Says NBA 'Put Teams on Notice,' Will Be Watching Tanking Closely
With so much attention being paid to Victor Wembanyama and the top of the 2023 NBA draft, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is keeping a close eye on how teams handle their rosters during the regular season. Per ESPN's Baxter Holmes, during a recent meeting with employees of the Phoenix Suns,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Adam Silver Apologized to Suns Employees After Robert Sarver Investigation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly apologized to Phoenix Suns employees for workplace misconduct they endured during the tenure of majority owner Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Friday that Silver held a meeting with the Suns organization ahead of Wednesday's season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm incredibly empathetic to...
Bleacher Report
NBA G League Draft 2022 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams
The 2022 NBA G League draft was held Saturday, marking the 22nd time the NBA's developmental league has held a draft to flesh out its rosters. Over 100 players were eligible to be selected in the three-round draft, and it was former Utah State guard and 2020 NBA second-round draft pick Sam Merrill who went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers-affiliated Cleveland Charge.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James: I'm Not Going to 'Harp' on Lakers' Shooting After Loss vs. Clippers
After lamenting about his team's lack of shooters following a season-opening loss, LeBron James offered a different message in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the loss, James explained he's "not going to sit here and...
Bleacher Report
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Draw Rave Reviews on Twitter as Hawks Outlast Magic
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night to improve to 2-0, and Dejounte Murray was one of the best players on the floor in just his second game with the franchise. Murray, who was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs in June, finished...
Bleacher Report
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Kings Trade Was '1 of the Best Things That Could Happen'
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was initially frustrated and upset the Sacramento Kings traded him last February, but he now says that the move is "probably one of the best things that could happen for my career." Haliburton made the remarks on SiriusXM NBA Radio:. The Pacers acquired Haliburton, Buddy...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises John Wall for Clippers Debut in Win vs. Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers passed their first test of the 2022-23 season with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. While most of the attention in the game was understandably on the return of Kawhi Leonard, it was John Wall who stole the show in the victory.
Bleacher Report
Klay Thompson Says Warriors Don't 'Blame' Kevin Durant for Joining Nets
It's been three years since Kevin Durant parted ways with the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets, but many are still wondering how his former teammates felt about his departure. Warriors guard Klay Thompson said on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast that Golden State has no ill-will toward...
Bleacher Report
Nets, Raptors Showcase 'Absurd' Offense as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Outduel Siakam
A duel went down in Brooklyn on Friday evening, and in the end, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in Barclays Center. Irving led the Nets with 30 points, including a personal 7-0 run in an 1:07 span in the...
Bleacher Report
Sam Merrill Selected No. 1 Overall by Cavs' Affiliate in 2022 NBA G League Draft
Sam Merrill, who won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, was selected by the Cleveland Charge with the first pick in the 2022 G League draft Saturday. The Charge are the G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Merrill, a 2020 second-round pick in the NBA draft,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson in Talks to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per Semafor's Liz Reed:. "Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders, which is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis, the people said.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Mocks Doc Rivers After 76ers Start Season 0-3 with Loss to Spurs
It's not time to hit the panic button just yet, but fans have to wonder what is going on with the Philadelphia 76ers after they fell to the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center to drop to 0-3 on the season. Star big man Joel Embiid...
