As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.

1 DAY AGO