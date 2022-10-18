ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out for Thunder vs. Timberwolves with Hip Injury

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a hip contusion, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The 24-year-old is a budding superstar. He averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game last year for a rebuilding Thunder team with a bright future thanks to young talents such as himself, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren.
Bleacher Report

Raptors' Scottie Barnes Won't Return vs. Heat After Suffering Ankle Injury

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. The Raptors selected Barnes with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA...
Bleacher Report

Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season

As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2022-23 Season

The best part of a new NBA season is its capacity to surprise. Even when you spend all summer firming up expectations, players improve or decline in ways that can change the landscape in a blink. The ones we'll cover here embody the mixture of known and unknown that makes...
Bleacher Report

Report: Adam Silver Apologized to Suns Employees After Robert Sarver Investigation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly apologized to Phoenix Suns employees for workplace misconduct they endured during the tenure of majority owner Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Friday that Silver held a meeting with the Suns organization ahead of Wednesday's season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm incredibly empathetic to...
Bleacher Report

NBA G League Draft 2022 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams

The 2022 NBA G League draft was held Saturday, marking the 22nd time the NBA's developmental league has held a draft to flesh out its rosters. Over 100 players were eligible to be selected in the three-round draft, and it was former Utah State guard and 2020 NBA second-round draft pick Sam Merrill who went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers-affiliated Cleveland Charge.
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Praises John Wall for Clippers Debut in Win vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers passed their first test of the 2022-23 season with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. While most of the attention in the game was understandably on the return of Kawhi Leonard, it was John Wall who stole the show in the victory.
Bleacher Report

Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson in Talks to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per Semafor's Liz Reed:. "Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders, which is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis, the people said.
