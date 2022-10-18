Read full article on original website
Are you a mosquito magnet? It may be because of your smell, new study suggests
Do you ever feel as if mosquitoes are always biting you and seem to target you? It may be because of your smell, a new study says. Mosquitoes are one of the most dangerous creatures on the planet, contributing to the spread of deadly diseases like malaria, which kills hundreds of thousands of humans every year. There are even mosquitoes that "prefer to bite people."
The science of how plants register trauma includes a precursor to the calcium wave
Longstanding theories of how plants rely on calcium waves to respond systemically to wounding and other stresses have been given fresh perspective. John Innes Center researchers have shown that calcium waves are not a primary response, but rather they are a secondary response to a wave of amino acids released from the wound.
Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics
Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. In the American Journal of Physics, researchers from Pomona College in California developed an online undergraduate physics lab...
The early evolution of successful twig mimicry in insects
Twig mimicry is most common and diversified in Phasmatodea (stick and leaf insects), a group of iconic models for understanding the evolution of camouflage and mimicry among insects. Extant stick and leaf insects exhibit a wide array of exaggerated morphologies mimicking twigs, bark, fresh or dried leaves, ferns, and even moss. However, the fossil record of Phasmatodea is relatively sparse, and the most ancient stick insects from 100 million years ago lack obvious characteristics relating to the familiar twig mimicry of the extant groups.
New strategy enables targeted treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
The high level of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) microenvironment and its persistent inflammatory nature can promote damage to joints, bones, and the synovium. Strategies that integrate effective RA microenvironment regulation with imaging-based monitoring could lead to improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of RA. A...
Particle physics pushing cancer treatment boundaries
Researchers at Europe's science lab CERN, who regularly use particle physics to challenge our understanding of the universe, are also applying their craft to upend the limits to cancer treatment. The physicists here are working with giant particle accelerators in search of ways to expand the reach of cancer radiation...
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Three decades in the Arctic affirm the need for long-term monitoring
Temperatures are increasing in the Arctic at more than double that of the global average. Shrubs are getting bigger. Plant populations are changing. Animals are changing their diets. We know this because scientists from every Arctic country in Europe, Asia and North America have been working together for 30 years,...
Researchers determine tire particles can impact fresh water
Ever wonder what happens to the rubber tread that wears off a vehicle's tires?. New modeling by UBC Okanagan researchers suggests an increasing amount of microplastics—fragments from tires and roadways—are ending up in lakes and streams. The UBCO School of Engineering researchers developed a conceptual framework to examine...
'Nanoreactor' grows hydrogen-storage crystals
Neutron scattering techniques were used as part of a study of a novel "nanoreactor" material that grows crystalline hydrogen clathrates, or HCs, capable of storing hydrogen. The researchers, from ORNL and the University of Alicante, or UA, were inspired by nature, where methane hydrates grow in the pores and voids within natural sediments.
Marine protected areas combat the effects of climate change
Marine protected areas (MPAs) are one of the solutions being put forward to help adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. To demonstrate their effectiveness, scientists from CRIOBE (CNRS/École Pratique des Hautes Etudes/UPVD), as part of an international team, analyzed 22,403 research articles on MPAs. Their results...
New data transmission record set using a single laser and a single optical chip
An international group of researchers from Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden have achieved dizzying data transmission speeds and are the first in the world to transmit more than 1 petabit per second (Pbit/s) using only a single laser and a single optical chip.
AI-based model that predicts extreme wildfire danger
Raging wildfires occurring worldwide have caused tremendous economic damage and loss of life. Knowing when and where a widespread fire could happen in advance can improve fire prevention and resource allocation. However, available forecast systems only provide limited information. Moreover, they do not provide lead times long enough to gain useful regional details.
Grapevines may only need help to survive heavy spotted lanternfly infestations
While heavy infestations of spotted lanternfly on grapevines—especially in successive years—can result in their demise, most vines may be able to survive lighter infestations with few ill effects. That conclusion—reached by a team of PennState researchers who conducted a new study of the invasive planthopper's effect on grapevine...
How to 3D print the fossils of the great museums of the world
Doug Boyer was a hit at his daughter's kindergarten show and tell. The associate professor of Evolutionary Anthropology came armed with a life-sized, 3D-printed vertebra belonging to the world's largest living snake, the green anaconda (Eunectes murinus). Once the students were done oohing and aahing over the plum-sized bone replica, he pulled a second vertebra, ten times larger than the anaconda's, out of his bag. It was a life-sized replica of a vertebra belonging to Titanoboa, a snake that went extinct around 60 million years ago.
Assessing the reproductive health of animals
Animal breeding is an interest shared by farm owners and pet lovers, yet how to simply assess animals' reproductive functions remains a question. An Osaka Metropolitan University researcher provides a potential answer with his review on insulin-like peptide 3 (INSL3)—a circulating hormone secreted from the gonads—that highlights this hormone as a promising fertility indicator in domestic animals.
Sensing food temperature and freshness using laser-induced graphene on eco-friendly and biodegradable commercial paper
A research group led by Prof. Seung Hwan Ko from the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering in Seoul National University has developed new technology for sensing food temperature and freshness using laser-induced graphene on eco-friendly and biodegradable commercial paper. The environment and food safety are worldwide issues in the food industry....
Anomalous magnetic moment of the muon—a new conundrum comes to light
The anomalous magnetic moment of the muon is a crucial parameter in particle physics as it allows for precision tests of the established Standard Model. A new measurement of this quantity last year caused something of a furor as it reaffirmed a significant deviation from the theoretical prediction—in other words, the anomalous magnetic moment is greater than anticipated.
Navigating when GPS goes dark
Words like "tough" or "rugged" are rarely associated with a quantum inertial sensor. The remarkable scientific instrument can measure motion a thousand times more accurately than the devices that help navigate today's missiles, aircraft and drones. But its delicate, table-sized array of components that includes a complex laser and vacuum system has largely kept the technology grounded and confined to the controlled settings of a lab.
Material called a mechanical neural network can learn and change its physical properties
A new type of material can learn and improve its ability to deal with unexpected forces thanks to a unique lattice structure with connections of variable stiffness, as described in a new paper by my colleagues and me. The new material is a type of architected material, which gets its...
