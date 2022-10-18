ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mynews4.com

One dead after early morning apparent self-defense shooting in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an early morning self-defense shooting near the Atlantis casino, according to the Reno Police Department. According to Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department, officers responded around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 23 to the 3000 block of S. Virginia St. on reports of a shooting and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on scene.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Multiple Douglas County Deputies Exposed to Fentanyl During Narcotics Arrest

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says multiple deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an arrest in Stateline Thursday evening. Deputies, along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force were investigating 35-year-old Regina Rogas and 32-year-old Jessica Thomas, both of California. Deputies say undercover officers bought about 829.1 grams of fentanyl,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Lyon County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help with finding missing Dayton man

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing Dayton man. Richard Shifflet left for a walk on Oct. 3 and he has not been seen by family members since. Lyon County Search and Rescue has searched the area where Richard was last seen and areas that he was reported to frequent. There were no signs of Richard.
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempting to murder ex-wife

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to attempted murder charges, announced the Washoe County District Attorney's Office on Friday. 45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano pled guilty in June to one count of Attempted...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating runaway teen

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 16-year-old Anthony Sainz. Anthony was last seen at Pioneer High School Friday morning, October 14, 2022. Anthony may be wearing a red baseball cap with black handwriting on it, gray t-shirt, gray zip up...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner

Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Two people found dead inside home near Stead, police say

Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched to Corrigan way for a report of two people unresponsive inside a residence. Reno Police tell us the two people...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Power outage impacting east Carson City residents

More than 1,500 Carson City NV Energy customers in the 89701 zip code are without power this morning. The outage was reported at 7:22 a.m. and expected to last until 9:15. Go to https://www.nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies/view-current-outages for more information.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley fire displaces 5

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two people found dead in home north of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway

The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Floating pumpkin patch coming to Reno's Northwest Pool

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — You've heard about bobbing for apples but have you heard bobbing for pumpkins? The city of Reno is putting an interesting twist on choosing the perfect pumpkin this Halloween season. The first-ever Pumpkin Plunge is happening at the Northwest Pool on...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region

After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
NEVADA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE

