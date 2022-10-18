Two people - including pilot - are dead after small 10-seater commuter plane crashes into southeastern Ohio car dealership

Two people, including the pilot, were killed after a small commuter plane that can carry up to ten passengers crashed into a southeastern Ohio car dealership on Tuesday morning.

The pilot of the 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 aircraft and a passenger died after the plane crashed into a car lot located at 1000 Pike Street in Marietta.

The airplane, owned by Intel Management, was en route from Columbus, Ohio, to Parkersburg, West Virginia, before it went down at around 7.15am, some 35 minutes after take-off.

The crash site appeared to be between the Pioneer Buick GMC car lot and the Hensler's County Market. Eight cars at the dealership were on fire and the remains of the plane could be seen by bystanders.

'I literally just watched this plane crash,' Latoya Rashcelle wrote on Facebook along with a video of the crash site. 'It was going through the sky... then did a bunch of flips and fell straight to the ground.'

No deaths or injuries were reported on the ground.

Commuters were asked to avoid the SR 7 between I-77 and Browns Road as the scene cleared. Officers and fire departments from Reno and Williamstown were dispatched to the crash site.

Marietta has a population of about 13,385 people and is located in southeastern Ohio - roughly 105 miles of Columbus and just north of the West Virginia border.

An investigation of the crash is underway and ongoing.

