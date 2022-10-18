Read full article on original website
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Luka Doncic fires Christian Wood warning at NBA after Mavs’ 41-point destruction of Grizzlies
Two games in and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already loving what he’s seeing from Christian Wood, so much so that it’s making him excited about the 2022-23 season even more. Wood has been phenomenal for the Mavs so far, registering back-to-back 25-point games while recording 20...
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s controversial bench comments draws cryptic response from Darvin Ham
It may have just been a preseason game, but the fact that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham finally decided to have Russell Westbrook come off the bench certainly made all sorts of headlines. Russ himself stated that his hamstring injury may have been indirectly caused by the fact that he came off the bench for the first time in his career, which only further stoked the flame of this intriguing narrative.
Tyrese Haliburton drops truth bomb on trade to Pacers after initial ‘resentment’ towards Kings
When the Sacramento Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers midway through the 2021-22 season, the young guard admitted that he had nothing but “resentment” towards the organization. After all, he believed the Sac-Town franchise saw him as part of their future. Over eight months later, however,...
Daughters of Jayson Williams denounce his St. John’s HOF nod
The daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John’s University for its decision to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame because of accusations of neglect in their lives following his role in the 2002 fatal shooting of a limousine driver. Tryumph...
NBA Twitter mocks LeBron James, Lakers for choke job to drop 0-3
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost another close one, this time against the Portland Trail Blazers, to add more misery in what has been a disappointing start to the season. Even worse, the whole NBA Twitterverse continues to mock them after they dropped to 0-3 without any positive sign of a potential turnaround.
Nick Young makes swaggy pitch to Lakers to fix shooting woes
Former NBA sharpshooter Nick Young shared his brutally honest take on the Los Angeles Lakers’ shortcomings, per NBA on TNT. “The bench, they ain’t got enough shooting,” Young said in response to what the Lakers’ real issue is. “I think they need a Jamal (Crawford) or a Nick Young.” Jamal Crawford was also on the […] The post Nick Young makes swaggy pitch to Lakers to fix shooting woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make Celtics history with Larry Bird record not seen in 38 years
The Boston Celtics are off to the best possible start to begin 2022-23, winning back-to-back games over the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently, the Miami Heat on Friday night. While the rotation is playing well as a whole, it’s the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are...
Jerami Grant’s go-ahead game-winner over LeBron James, Anthony Davis
The 2022-23 NBA season is just days old, but Jerami Grant and Damian Lillard have already made a notable statement for the Portland Trail Blazers. Grant hit the game-winning shot and Lillard scored 41 points as the Blazers moved to 3-0 with a 106-104 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James’ missed potential game-winner over Damian Lillard
The Los Angeles Lakers entered Sunday’s contest against the Portland Trailblazers looking for their first win of the young season. Los Angeles put together a strong third quarter, outscoring the Blazers 35-23 to take a five point lead into the final quarter. In what turned out to be a crazy finish, LeBron James had a […] The post LeBron James’ missed potential game-winner over Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thorns down Wave in OT to reach NWSL title game
Crystal Dunn scored the decisive goal in the third minute of overtime and the host Portland Thorns advanced to the
‘It meant everything to me’: Keegan Murray’s message to Kings fans after standout debut
His debut might have been delayed, but Keegan Murray immediately validated the Sacramento Kings’ decision to pick him in the 2022 NBA draft. The fourth overall pick missed the first game of the 2022 season due to COVID protocols. Upon his return, though, Murray flashed the potential that tantalized the Sacramento front office. Coming off […] The post ‘It meant everything to me’: Keegan Murray’s message to Kings fans after standout debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets
So decidedly losing the early battle for competitive edge isn’t the only factor that doomed the Golden State Warriors’ spirited yet arduous comeback efforts against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were playing under a load restriction, notching 27 minutes and 24 minutes of court time, respectively. Their ongoing ramp up […] The post The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paolo Banchero gets a dose of reality from Magic head coach
Paolo Banchero has gotten off to a strong start to his NBA career despite the Orlando Magic starting the 2022-23 season 0-2. He had 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots while shooting 61.1 percent from the field in his opening game against the Atlanta Hawks. He followed that up with 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots against the Detroit Pistons.
NBA Odds: Suns vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Suns-Clippers prediction and pick. The Phoenix Suns are moving into a very uncertain NBA season. Through two games, the Suns have not impressed. They’re 1-1, and they could easily be 0-2. They had to rally from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener at home last Wednesday. Then they stumbled in Portland on Friday, losing to the Trail Blazers. The Suns’ first two games have both been decided by two points, so the Suns’ point differential is zero heading into Game 3 of their schedule on Sunday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers. In the loss to the Blazers, Devin Booker scored 33 points and Deandre Ayton scored 26, but the Suns sent the Blazers to the foul line 36 times and were outworked on the offensive glass, 13-9. The Suns have to be able to defend without fouling, and they have to make enough effort plays to supplement their potent offense. Given the stormy offseason for the franchise and the prolonged drama surrounding Ayton, it’s not overly dramatic to say that the Suns need a good start to shore up their belief. If they perform poorly in their first 25 to 30 games, it will be reasonable to wonder if this team can pick itself up and return to last season’s luminous standard. These first few months of the season are really important for team which needs to tap into last season’s unshakable fourth-quarter confidence.
Adam Silver drops wild threat to fix tanking amid Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, but there’s a catch
Victor Wembenyama has taken over the NBA discourse by storm. The young French prodigy has turned eyes with his unique build and playstyle. It has led more than a couple of teams to punt their season away and hope to get a chance to get Wembenyama in the draft, much to the chagrin of commissioner Adam Silver.
Kyle Kuzma’s Washington explosion makes Lakers fans miss him more
When the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, they gave up nearly all of their young assets save for Kyle Kuzma. It was a big deal at the time as it appeared as if the Lakers thought highly enough of Kuzma that they envisioned him as a long-term player worth keeping around as they contended for […] The post Kyle Kuzma’s Washington explosion makes Lakers fans miss him more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paolo Banchero sets teenage NBA record not even LeBron James, Kobe Bryant reached
Orland Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was considered the most NBA-ready prospect among the top picks from the 2022 NBA Draft. But not even his ardent supporters could have predicted how quickly he’d produce in the big leagues. The 19-year-old Banchero has scored 27, 20, and 23 points through his...
