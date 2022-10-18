The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Suns-Clippers prediction and pick. The Phoenix Suns are moving into a very uncertain NBA season. Through two games, the Suns have not impressed. They’re 1-1, and they could easily be 0-2. They had to rally from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener at home last Wednesday. Then they stumbled in Portland on Friday, losing to the Trail Blazers. The Suns’ first two games have both been decided by two points, so the Suns’ point differential is zero heading into Game 3 of their schedule on Sunday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers. In the loss to the Blazers, Devin Booker scored 33 points and Deandre Ayton scored 26, but the Suns sent the Blazers to the foul line 36 times and were outworked on the offensive glass, 13-9. The Suns have to be able to defend without fouling, and they have to make enough effort plays to supplement their potent offense. Given the stormy offseason for the franchise and the prolonged drama surrounding Ayton, it’s not overly dramatic to say that the Suns need a good start to shore up their belief. If they perform poorly in their first 25 to 30 games, it will be reasonable to wonder if this team can pick itself up and return to last season’s luminous standard. These first few months of the season are really important for team which needs to tap into last season’s unshakable fourth-quarter confidence.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO