Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 22
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 22. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
HS football: Bishop Ludden tops Marcellus in ‘old-fashioned, hard-fought’ battle (40 photos)
At the beginning of the season, Bishop Ludden felt as though they were flying “under the radar,” head coach Jim Ryan said. “The guys took it personal, but they’ve been focused on taking care of business,” he said.
Boy soccer playoff roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior nets 4 goals in win over RFA
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Nick Donnelly scored four goals to help lift his top-seeded team over No. 8 seed Rome Free Academy, 7-0, in Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal matchup.
Carthage football grinds out ‘grueling’ 4OT victory over East Syracuse Minoa
It took four overtime periods to decide a winner in Friday night’s Class A football matchup between Carthage and East Syracuse Minoa. “It went on for a long time. One of the longer games I’ve ever been a part of for sure,” Carthage head coach Jason Coffman. “Those overtimes are grueling. It’s a metal drain on you for sure. You can’t practice for something like that. Being able to stay focused and execute when you’re extended so far from what they’re used to playing as high school athletes. It was awesome.”
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football regular season comes to a close Saturday with 11 matchups that could impact sectional seeding. >> Section III football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble?
Crunch take down Rochester Amerks 6-2, Felix Robert nets hat trick
Syracuse, N.Y. – Felix Robert recorded a hat trick as the Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans, 6-2, in the team’s home opener tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. In addition to Robert’s three-goal and four-point game, Daniel Walcott recorded a three-point night with two goals and...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band serves notice with win in last meet before states (236 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band finished its prep work with a flourish on Saturday. The Northstars easily took first place in the national division at Central Square’s Music in Motion show with a score of 95.05. That topped West Genesee (92.7), Liverpool (92.3) and Victor (91.35). The mark also crushes C-NS’ state high score of 90.75, set last week at Liverpool.
