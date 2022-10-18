ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage football grinds out ‘grueling’ 4OT victory over East Syracuse Minoa

It took four overtime periods to decide a winner in Friday night’s Class A football matchup between Carthage and East Syracuse Minoa. “It went on for a long time. One of the longer games I’ve ever been a part of for sure,” Carthage head coach Jason Coffman. “Those overtimes are grueling. It’s a metal drain on you for sure. You can’t practice for something like that. Being able to stay focused and execute when you’re extended so far from what they’re used to playing as high school athletes. It was awesome.”
CARTHAGE, NY
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band serves notice with win in last meet before states (236 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band finished its prep work with a flourish on Saturday. The Northstars easily took first place in the national division at Central Square’s Music in Motion show with a score of 95.05. That topped West Genesee (92.7), Liverpool (92.3) and Victor (91.35). The mark also crushes C-NS’ state high score of 90.75, set last week at Liverpool.
CICERO, NY
