Morning Journal
High school baseball: Avon Lake’s CJ Gurule excited after commitment to Lake Erie College
In the past few years, Avon Lake’s baseball program has churned out several talented players, many of whom have played collegiately. Whether it’s Lorain County’s Mr. Baseball in Dominic Poltrone heading to Lake Erie College, senior Jack Lion committing to Ohio Dominican or junior Hayden Blosser’s recent announcement that he’d become a Michigan Wolverine after the 2024 OHSAA spring season, the talent has been undeniable.
Morning Journal
Glimpse Amherst history with visit to Shupe Heritage House
The town of Amherst is known for its rich history. Amherstonians can learn something new about the town every day and a trip to the Amherst Heritage House is a place to do that. Located at 439 Shupe Ave. just outside of historic downtown, the Shupe Heritage House provides a...
Morning Journal
Girls cross country: Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute sets LCCC course record, wins D-I district title
Katie Clute said goodbye to an old friend Oct. 22, and she did it with style. Running on the Lorain County Community College cross country course for at least the 15th time in her career, the Olmsted Falls senior continued her unbeaten season in winning the Division I district girls race, and she brought a little bit of history along with her.
Morning Journal
Bay boys, girls cross country teams earn regional berths
It was business as usual for the boys and girls cross country programs from Bay, as both earned berths in next week’s regional meet. Running in the Division II district meet at Lorain County Community College on Oct. 22, the girls nearly won the team title, finishing four points behind champion Woodridge, while the boys were third behind Woodridge and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville vs Berea-Midpark volleyball: Rangers sweep Titans for third time, make program history
North Ridgeville swept Berea-Midpark in both SWC regular-season meetings, and the No. 13 Rangers did it again in a Division I sectional final with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 win over the No. 22 seeded Titans at Wadsworth. The Rangers advance to face Wadsworth in the program’s first-ever district semifinal match...
Morning Journal
Amherst volleyball sectional: Comets streak past Buckeye; Midview goes down swinging in loss to Medina
Amherst is on a mission to defend its regional championship. On Oct. 22, the fourth-seeded Comets defeated 23rd seed Buckeye in a Division I Grafton District sectional final to punch their ticket into a district semifinal. Amherst won, 25-17, 25-5, 25-18, to improve to 19-4. “There were times today when...
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic vs Columbia volleyball: Raiders rally to win in four sets
The beginning of the match isn’t how Columbia drew it up in its Division III sectional final against Elyria Catholic, but the No. 6 seeded Raiders found a way to turn it around and come out victorious over the No. 9 seeded Panthers in Waynedale. After losing the opening...
Morning Journal
Shaw at Lorain football: Titans ride run game to 28-12 win over Cardinals
The rushing game for the Lorain Titans was potent in the team’s 28-12 win over Shaw on Oct. 21. The Cardinals couldn’t stop the Titans’ rushing attack all night long. For the game, Lorain rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns. John Salaman rushed for 130 yards by himself in the first quarter, and Jairo Williams carried the load after Salaman went down injured in the second quarter. The two backs combined for 291 yards and helped give the team some momentum before postseason play begins next week.
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Wadsworth volleyball: Eagles eliminated in five-set thriller after comeback bid falls short
WADSWORTH — The Avon Eagles didn’t quit after falling down 2-0 on the road to Wadsworth in a Division I sectional final. Avon battled back to win the next two sets to force a fifth, but the Grizzlies jumped out to a 9-0 lead in that fifth set and won it 15-7. It looked like the match was over after Wadsworth handily won the second set and jumped out to a 13-7 lead in third. Avon came back to win the set with six straight points to win it 25-22, and won a marathon of a fourth set by the score of 30-28. After it was all set and done, the Eagles fell, 20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 30-28, 15-7.
