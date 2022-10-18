ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moriarty, NM

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

How Is Amarillo Explained To An Outsider? Check This Out.

When you're getting ready to move to a new place, the first thing you want to know about is...well, everything about the city and what you're getting into. I did it when I moved to Austin, I did it when I moved here. I wanted to know what was around, what's the housing like, the cost of living, things to do, etc. Admittedly, I spent a lot of time researching the youth baseball teams in the area for my boys as well.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter

Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
96.9 KISS FM

Senor Chubby’s in Amarillo is Open For Your Taco Needs

It's been a whirlwind of a week already. We found out about a few businesses and restaurants closing. When we lose food in the area luckily it seems that there is food heading our way to fill the void. One that opened without much warning. Oh, and I am glad...
96.9 KISS FM

Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?

I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
96.9 KISS FM

Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors

This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison

The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
96.9 KISS FM

Beto is Back in Amarillo! Where are the Other Candidates?

It's the season for campaigning and campaigning means visits from those running for office. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Amarillo tonight, Thursday, October 20, 2022. The Get Out the Vote Rally will begin at 6 pm at the Four Points Sheraton at 1911 East I-40. O'Rourke is on...
96.9 KISS FM

Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors

Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Girls Night In Texas? Better Think Again.

"Just got paid, it's Friday night." Sorry, my head went to my old school jams playlist there for a minute. But you and I both know that's what you're thinking about right? The week has come to an end, you and the girls have been talking all week about getting together and heading out for a good time Friday night.
TEXAS STATE
96.9 KISS FM

Leonard Farms is Ready to Scare the Heck Out of You in Amarillo

The Halloween season is all about being scared. Well, that and candy of course. We watch a ton of horror movies. We decorate our homes for trick-or-treaters. We, of course, make sure we have plenty of candy for them as well. We look for fun family activities to keep us...
96.9 KISS FM

Did You Know Amarillo Once Called Itself “The Friendly City”?

Amarillo goes by, and has gone by, several nicknames. Depending on how old you are, what part of town you grew up in, whether you were born here or not; it all influences how you see Amarillo. That being said, once in a while one of these nicknames will surprise me.
96.9 KISS FM

One Word Post On Amarillo Reddit Is Pure Gold. What Was The Word?

I think it's no secret that I love trolling around the Amarillo Reddit page. There are some incredibly funny things that get posted to it. As I was scrolling the page this morning, I saw a post that I thought was put there by mistake...then I realized how many comments were left on it. I thought to myself, this has to be the best thing I've ever seen posted that didn't start some kind of crazy online knife fight.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy