Red Bank, NJ

Daily Voice

Blues-Rock Great Billy Gibbons Visits Les Paul Museum, Hangs With Mahwah Mayor

Billy Gibbons was headed to Atlantic City for a ZZ Top show when he made a pilgrimage of sorts to Mahwah. The co-founder of the seminal Texas blues-rock band wanted to visit the Les Paul exhibit at the Mahwah Museum, catch up with township Mayor Jim Wysocki and help his fellow guitarist with a documentary about the mayor's longtime friendship with the legendary Paul.
MAHWAH, NJ
PIX11

$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Brooklyn deli

MAPLETON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A $1 million-winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Brooklyn, according to state lottery officials. The lucky ticket, good for the seven-figure second-prize sum, was sold at 3 Bros Deli & Grocery NY Corp. on Bay Parkway near 64th Street in Mapleton. The ticket matched all five […]
BROOKLYN, NY
boozyburbs.com

Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations

Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River

It has been vacant for a couple of years now, and at this point, there are no plans in the works to replace the former Charlie Brown’s restaurant located at the corner of Kettle Creek Road and Hooper Avenue in Toms River. The site has long been a recreational social and drinking hub for residents of Silverton and lower Brick Township, dating back to the 1970s when it was a local bar known as Phil’s Liquor Locker Lounge. Charlie Brown’s was having success at the location for many years until covid-19 came, and the New Jersey lockdown under the direction The post What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
boozyburbs.com

New Hot Dog Shop is Expected Soon in North Jersey

A sign is up announcing the impending arrival of a new restaurant in Hackensack. Named Hackensack Hot Dogs, the business is coming to State Street. Presumably they’ll be serving hot dogs and traditional side offerings like fries and more. No word yet on any other details including an opening...
HACKENSACK, NJ

