Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Which ‘The Peripheral’ Cast Members Would Survive a VR Apocalypse? (VIDEO)
The Peripheral arrives on Prime Video on October 21, and the cast — Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, T’Nia Miller, and JJ Feild — had a chance to talk about the show ahead of its premiere. Andrea Towers sat with them in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine New York Comic Con 2022 suite to discuss what attracted them to the sci-fi series, memorable moments on set, and who would survive the series’ virtual setting in real-life.
tvinsider.com
‘Fire Country’ Goes to Pot, Prime Video’s ‘Peripheral’ Vision, Manhunt on ‘20/20,’ Countdown to Christmas-Already
CBS’ Fire Country, which was just picked up for a full season, comes under fire while fighting a fire. Prime Video adapts William Gibson’s The Peripheral, about a VR game with real-world implications. ABC’s 20/20 follows a manhunt from California to Mexico. Yuletide gets an early start on Hallmark Channel, which is already kicking off its Countdown to Christmas movie series.
tvinsider.com
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Drops Big Hints About Season 3
The second season of HBO‘s The White Lotus hasn’t yet started airing, but the show’s creator, Mike White, is already thinking about potential ideas for Season 3. Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet for Season 2, White said, “Right now, I’m tired; we just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race. But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent.”
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’ Boss Says Season 2 Will Have Spectacle & ‘Moments of Levity’
With House of the Dragon airing its first-season finale on Sunday, October 23 — and as HBO tries to keep leaked copies of the finale offline — showrunner Ryan Condal is already outlining his plans for Season 2. In a new interview with British newspaper The Times, House...
tvinsider.com
AMC Reschedules ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere, Releases New Teaser (VIDEO)
AMC has “staked” a new premiere date for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second series in what the network calls the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. (The first series, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, debuted on October 2.) Mayfair Witches — once scheduled for Thursday, January...
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sneak Peek: Lace Tries to Get Rodney Back After Date With Eliza (VIDEO)
There’s trouble in paradise for Lace and Rodney. Earlier this week, Lace returned to the beach in hopes of reconnecting with Rodney, but he was MIA upon her arrival. Lace’s fears became reality when she learned Rodney was on a date with Eliza. After a tense conversation with the other men, the episode ended with Rodney and Eliza seeing Lace the moment they got back from date night.
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’: All the Dragons We’ve Met & Which Ones Could Come in Season 2
With House of the Dragon wrapping up its first season on October 23, we have gotten to know some of the famed dragons. The current Targaryens and Velaryons on the show are descendants of Old Valyria. With the help of magic, the Valyrians made it so that they were the only ones who could bond with dragons. This helped the Valyrian freehold become one of the most powerful empires ever. So far, in Season 1, we’ve met a total of eight dragons and riders; among them are Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), who mount Syarx and Caraxes, respectively.
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’: Brandon Scott Jones on Hopes for Isaac-Jay Friendship, ‘Evil’ Crossover
On the hit CBS comedy Ghosts, we’ve seen Revolutionary War soldier Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) share unexpectedly tender moments with Gilded Age socialite Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), and, of course, the living lady of Woodstone Mansion, Samantha (Rose McIver). But while chatting with TV Guide Magazine for the cover story in this year’s Halloween issue, Jones revealed there’s someone else in the house who he believes intensely private Isaac has opened up to even more: Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar)!
tvinsider.com
Best Lines of the Week (October 14-20): ‘I’m Mick Fleetwood?’
As we draw nearer to Halloween, this week’s episodes succeeded in preparing us for the spirit of spooky with dark humor and dark storylines. From the harrowing journey the Winchesters gang embarks on to the sinister confrontation between House of the Dragon‘s Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke), the cool weather outside wasn’t the only thing chilling us to the bone this week. Luckily, the lighthearted antics of the Belcher family in Bob’s Burgers and Oh Hell‘s Helene (Mala Emde) offered a refreshing reprieve from this week’s more intense episodes.
George Harrison Said He Hated Films Like ‘Rambo’: ‘I Hate All the Violence’
George Harrison said he hated films like Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo' series. He didn't like films that had a lot of violence.
Bono Addressed That U2 iTunes Album Controversy In His New Memoir, And Here's What He Said
In an exclusive excerpt from his new memoir "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," humanitarian and U2 frontman Bono finally apologized for the time everyone was forced to listen to their album on iTunes.
tvinsider.com
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Gets Full-Season Order From ABC
Niecy Nash-Betts‘ The Rookie: Feds will stay for a full season. ABC has ordered nine more episodes of The Rookie spinoff, bringing its Season 1 episode count to 22. Nash-Betts plays Special Agent Simone Clark, the FBI’s oldest rookie, in the crime procedural. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred. She works together with her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals. Clark and her fellow Rookie: Feds players were introduced in a backdoor pilot in The Rookie Season 4. Nathan Fillion helped usher in the new series by appearing as John Nolan in The Rookie: Feds series premiere on September 27.
tvinsider.com
Emma Samms Says Fans Will Love Holly’s Return to ‘General Hospital’ (VIDEO)
When we last saw Holly Scorpio (Emma Samms) on ABC’s General Hospital two years ago, she was presumed dead. However, viewers knew that she was still very much alive, and just being held captive by a mysterious someone in Monte Carlo. Then, COVID came into our lives and threw everything for a loop, including Samms’ return to the show, as the actress describes to TV Insider. “I still very much [have] Long COVID and I was concerned about coming back to work and Frank [Valentini, head writer] assured me they would be accommodating, and they’ve been incredibly kind in working around what I’m capable of,” she says.
tvinsider.com
Courteney Cox, Danica McKellar & More TV Stars Share Their Ghost Stories
We are deep into the throes of spooky season, and whether you believe in ghosts or not, who doesn’t love a good eerie story? Actors tell these tales for us on screen all the time, but what about their own personal ghoulish encounters?. We asked some of your favorite...
tvinsider.com
Former ‘EastEnders’ Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage at Play
British actor and director Josephine Melville died on Thursday, October 20, after collapsing backstage at the play in which she was performing. According to BBC News, Melville was treated by paramedics and a medically-qualified audience member at the Nottingham Playhouse in Nottingham, England, but died at the scene. A cause of death has not been released.
tvinsider.com
Jodie Whittaker Kept Her ‘Doctor Who’ Outfit After Filming: ‘It’s Well Comfy!’
Taking home props or wardrobe on one’s last day on set is a long-standing tradition in the television industry. But Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill might have taken too many keepsakes with them after shooting “The Power of the Doctor,” Whittaker’s final episode as the BBC show’s Thirteenth Doctor.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild for Photo of Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio & Mattea Roach
Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions is soon upon us, and a photo of super-champs Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach has fans even more excited for the upcoming series. The image, briefly shown during a TV promo video, shows the three trivia experts glammed up and standing with their...
tvinsider.com
Matthew Perry ‘Really Grateful’ to ‘Friends’ Costar Jennifer Aniston for Helping His Recovery (VIDEO)
They were Friends onscreen and off. Matthew Perry says that Jennifer Aniston, one of his costars from the 2000s-era NBC comedy, confronted him about his drinking and then supported him during his recovery. Perry opens up about his struggled with drugs and alcohol — and his friendship with Aniston —...
Comments / 0