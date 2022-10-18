Read full article on original website
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
How to Lose a Manning in 10 Days: Arch is definitely flipping to Tennessee now
Over the course of the last week and change, the perfect storm is brewing to get Arch Manning to flip from Texas to say … Tennessee. Arch Manning flipping from Texas to Tennessee still feels like a pipe dream, but the last week or so has turned that fictitious nightmare for Austinites into a potential reality for the Rocky Top faithful.
Tom Brady states the obvious regarding his future with Bucs
It is almost crazy that some are worried about it, but Tom Brady has clarified his future with the Buccaneers after some uncertainty. It is almost crazy that we have arrived at this point with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. This season has been way more hard than easy, but...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Insane ticket prices show Yankees fans throwing in towel versus Astros
Need proof that the New York Yankees are teetering on the edge of elimination at the hands of the Houston Astros? Look no further than the insanely low ticket prices for ALCS Game 4 in the Bronx. With the New York Yankees down 3-0 in the ALCS to the Houston...
The only response to another Skyy Moore fumble is bad Twitter puns
The only way that Chiefs Kingdom knows how to deal with another fumble on a return by Skyy Moore is to resort to dad puns on Twitter. At this point, we’re all just trying to cope. If you’re a member of Chiefs Kingdom and you’ve watched one fumble after another fumble after another fumble from wide receiver Skyy Moore being pressed into the role of punt returner, there’s really nothing left to say. You either laugh to keep from crying or you stop paying attention altogether.
The Atlanta Falcons have one clear advantage over the Bengals
The Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of their preparations to travel to Cincinnati to take on the defending AFC champion Bengals. In a normal year, it would be scary to see the Falcons take on a team that just made the Super Bowl back in February but this has been far from a normal year.
Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday
NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for SundayFootball Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule. All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI ...
Buccaneers have obvious move to make with coaching struggles
The Buccaneers currently look like one of the worst teams in the NFL. A huge part of that is due to the coaching staff falling short. Today is a dark day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Super Bowl hopefuls with Tom Brady at the helm are no more. The...
BREAKING: Brandon Ingram's Injury Status In Jazz-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.
Thorns down Wave in OT to reach NWSL title game
Crystal Dunn scored the decisive goal in the third minute of overtime and the host Portland Thorns advanced to the
