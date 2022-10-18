ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Tom Brady states the obvious regarding his future with Bucs

It is almost crazy that some are worried about it, but Tom Brady has clarified his future with the Buccaneers after some uncertainty. It is almost crazy that we have arrived at this point with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. This season has been way more hard than easy, but...
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

The only response to another Skyy Moore fumble is bad Twitter puns

The only way that Chiefs Kingdom knows how to deal with another fumble on a return by Skyy Moore is to resort to dad puns on Twitter. At this point, we’re all just trying to cope. If you’re a member of Chiefs Kingdom and you’ve watched one fumble after another fumble after another fumble from wide receiver Skyy Moore being pressed into the role of punt returner, there’s really nothing left to say. You either laugh to keep from crying or you stop paying attention altogether.
KANSAS CITY, MO
College Football HQ

Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for SundayFootball Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule. All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI ...
