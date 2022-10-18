The only way that Chiefs Kingdom knows how to deal with another fumble on a return by Skyy Moore is to resort to dad puns on Twitter. At this point, we’re all just trying to cope. If you’re a member of Chiefs Kingdom and you’ve watched one fumble after another fumble after another fumble from wide receiver Skyy Moore being pressed into the role of punt returner, there’s really nothing left to say. You either laugh to keep from crying or you stop paying attention altogether.

