Air Force's comeback falls short in home loss to Boise State
A final drive – aided by a rarely seen penalty – came up just short as Air Force fell to Boise State on Saturday night. The 19-14 loss takes the Falcons out of the Mountain West race in all practicality. The program's past six losses, dating back to...
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another.
The 8 Best Spots in Boise for Having a Delicious Plate of Nachos
I’m learning that Idaho is home to some of the best food in the country, and yes, that includes nachos. And today is actually International Day of the Nacho, so of course we’ve gotta highlight some of the best nacho places in the Boise area!. First and foremost,...
Boise is Clean, Right? Apparently the Rest of the Country Doesn’t Think So
You’d say Boise is a clean city, right? Well, apparently the rest of the country doesn’t think so. I know, that’s a bold claim. But after a couple hours of Google searching... I can’t seem to find Boise on ANY lists of clean cities in America.
Enrollment roundup: several Idaho universities see overall enrollment increases
BOISE, Idaho — Good news for higher education – overall enrollment rates at Boise State University, University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and Idaho State University increased. Boise State University the number of first-time resident undergraduates increased by 20% over last fall, which is about 314 students. Overall,...
BSU student enrollment numbers increase from previous year
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University (BSU) is reporting an increase in the number of Idaho students on campus for 2022. The news comes shortly after BSU announced a 1% increase in total student enrollment from the previous year, and 2% since 2018. "It's incredible to see more Idahoans...
80's band, Journey, coming to Boise in April 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The famous 80's band 'Journey' will perform in Boise on April 13, 2023 with 'Toto' at ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University. Ticket sales to the public start Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. for the group's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour." Those interested can get tickets early if they are Citi card members.
Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
When Could Boise See Its First Significant Snowfall of 2022?
Boise smashed the record for the number of 100+º days in 2022. While mid-October temperatures in the upper 70ºs have been pleasant, it’s not good enough for people who really want to experience fall by bundling up in their cutest flannel. If you were one of those folks who couldn't wait for things to cool off, you’re finally getting your wish!
Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant
Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
New Plymouth resident finds 3.5 foot alligator
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. First, Idaho Fish and Game reported multiple sightings of a mountain lion along the Boise River on Monday, warning people to be vigilant; that’s not all that uncommon in our area. But Friday’s news was: A New...
Boise man police say may be responsible for crimes against the LGBTQ+ community had a history of assault in Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The man who Boise Police believe has committed multiple crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in Boise has a history of assault in Oregon, police reports show. Matthew Alan Lehigh was charged with assault, arson and injury to property earlier this month for driving his car...
Mountain lion sighting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday.
eastidahonews.com
In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
Event Guide for Boise Entrepreneur Week
5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Kick Boise Entrepreneur Week off in style at Western Proper in downtown Boise. First chance to grab your VIP Badge, swag bag and food/drink tokens. Opening remarks from Mayor McLean with open networking. Grab a drink and check out their bowling alley.
KIVI-TV
Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday
An alligator was caught in New Plymouth and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog on Southeast First Avenue south of New Plymouth when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
Boise Police introduces new wellness K9 after previous dog retires
BOISE, Idaho — This year we introduced you to Clover, the Boise Police Wellness K9. Clover was the first wellness K9 for BPD, and was loved department-wide. Life can be tough though, even for perfect little pups like Clover. “Clover retired out. She had some lingering anxiety issues from...
Local high school teacher creates board game, sold in stores
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A local teacher is going beyond the classroom to inspire people with a new board game that has officially hit the market. Idaho Technical Career Academy High School Teacher Eric Olsen says, "It gets my own kids off their phones, and it gets people off their devices, and you get to just hang out and talk."
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
