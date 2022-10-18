Read full article on original website
‘Ghosts’: Brandon Scott Jones on Hopes for Isaac-Jay Friendship, ‘Evil’ Crossover
On the hit CBS comedy Ghosts, we’ve seen Revolutionary War soldier Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) share unexpectedly tender moments with Gilded Age socialite Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), and, of course, the living lady of Woodstone Mansion, Samantha (Rose McIver). But while chatting with TV Guide Magazine for the cover story in this year’s Halloween issue, Jones revealed there’s someone else in the house who he believes intensely private Isaac has opened up to even more: Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar)!
Former ‘EastEnders’ Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage at Play
British actor and director Josephine Melville died on Thursday, October 20, after collapsing backstage at the play in which she was performing. According to BBC News, Melville was treated by paramedics and a medically-qualified audience member at the Nottingham Playhouse in Nottingham, England, but died at the scene. A cause of death has not been released.
‘Boiling Point’: Stephen Graham Movie to Become TV Series
The critically acclaimed film Boiling Point, which stars Stephen Graham (Help) as a charismatic but overworked chef, is set to be adapted for television by the BBC. Picking up six months from where the film left off, the five-part series will see Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as Head Chef at her own restaurant, with many of the film’s original cast reprising their roles alongside her, including Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily. The film’s co-writers, James Cummings and Philip Barantini, will reunite, with Cummings writing and Barantini directing the first two episodes.
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Drops Big Hints About Season 3
The second season of HBO‘s The White Lotus hasn’t yet started airing, but the show’s creator, Mike White, is already thinking about potential ideas for Season 3. Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet for Season 2, White said, “Right now, I’m tired; we just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race. But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent.”
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sneak Peek: Lace Tries to Get Rodney Back After Date With Eliza (VIDEO)
There’s trouble in paradise for Lace and Rodney. Earlier this week, Lace returned to the beach in hopes of reconnecting with Rodney, but he was MIA upon her arrival. Lace’s fears became reality when she learned Rodney was on a date with Eliza. After a tense conversation with the other men, the episode ended with Rodney and Eliza seeing Lace the moment they got back from date night.
‘Fire Country’ Goes to Pot, Prime Video’s ‘Peripheral’ Vision, Manhunt on ‘20/20,’ Countdown to Christmas-Already
CBS’ Fire Country, which was just picked up for a full season, comes under fire while fighting a fire. Prime Video adapts William Gibson’s The Peripheral, about a VR game with real-world implications. ABC’s 20/20 follows a manhunt from California to Mexico. Yuletide gets an early start on Hallmark Channel, which is already kicking off its Countdown to Christmas movie series.
‘House of the Dragon’: All the Dragons We’ve Met & Which Ones Could Come in Season 2
With House of the Dragon wrapping up its first season on October 23, we have gotten to know some of the famed dragons. The current Targaryens and Velaryons on the show are descendants of Old Valyria. With the help of magic, the Valyrians made it so that they were the only ones who could bond with dragons. This helped the Valyrian freehold become one of the most powerful empires ever. So far, in Season 1, we’ve met a total of eight dragons and riders; among them are Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), who mount Syarx and Caraxes, respectively.
Emma Samms Says Fans Will Love Holly’s Return to ‘General Hospital’ (VIDEO)
When we last saw Holly Scorpio (Emma Samms) on ABC’s General Hospital two years ago, she was presumed dead. However, viewers knew that she was still very much alive, and just being held captive by a mysterious someone in Monte Carlo. Then, COVID came into our lives and threw everything for a loop, including Samms’ return to the show, as the actress describes to TV Insider. “I still very much [have] Long COVID and I was concerned about coming back to work and Frank [Valentini, head writer] assured me they would be accommodating, and they’ve been incredibly kind in working around what I’m capable of,” she says.
15 Hilarious "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Tweets That Show How Chaotic This Season Is So Far
Jury is still out as to who will be the next evolution of Jessica and Shaina.
Best Lines of the Week (October 14-20): ‘I’m Mick Fleetwood?’
As we draw nearer to Halloween, this week’s episodes succeeded in preparing us for the spirit of spooky with dark humor and dark storylines. From the harrowing journey the Winchesters gang embarks on to the sinister confrontation between House of the Dragon‘s Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke), the cool weather outside wasn’t the only thing chilling us to the bone this week. Luckily, the lighthearted antics of the Belcher family in Bob’s Burgers and Oh Hell‘s Helene (Mala Emde) offered a refreshing reprieve from this week’s more intense episodes.
Jodie Whittaker Kept Her ‘Doctor Who’ Outfit After Filming: ‘It’s Well Comfy!’
Taking home props or wardrobe on one’s last day on set is a long-standing tradition in the television industry. But Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill might have taken too many keepsakes with them after shooting “The Power of the Doctor,” Whittaker’s final episode as the BBC show’s Thirteenth Doctor.
Ron Masak, Sheriff on ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ Dies at 86
Ron Masak, a character actor best known for his recurring role as Sheriff Mort Metzger in Murder, She Wrote, has died. He was 86. According to a Facebook post from his daughter, he passed away on Thursday, October 20, surrounded by his wife and six children. Masak’s passing comes just nine days after Murder, She Wrote lead star Angela Lansbury died at age 96.
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Gets Full-Season Order From ABC
Niecy Nash-Betts‘ The Rookie: Feds will stay for a full season. ABC has ordered nine more episodes of The Rookie spinoff, bringing its Season 1 episode count to 22. Nash-Betts plays Special Agent Simone Clark, the FBI’s oldest rookie, in the crime procedural. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred. She works together with her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals. Clark and her fellow Rookie: Feds players were introduced in a backdoor pilot in The Rookie Season 4. Nathan Fillion helped usher in the new series by appearing as John Nolan in The Rookie: Feds series premiere on September 27.
AMC Reschedules ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere, Releases New Teaser (VIDEO)
AMC has “staked” a new premiere date for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second series in what the network calls the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. (The first series, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, debuted on October 2.) Mayfair Witches — once scheduled for Thursday, January...
Matthew Perry ‘Really Grateful’ to ‘Friends’ Costar Jennifer Aniston for Helping His Recovery (VIDEO)
They were Friends onscreen and off. Matthew Perry says that Jennifer Aniston, one of his costars from the 2000s-era NBC comedy, confronted him about his drinking and then supported him during his recovery. Perry opens up about his struggled with drugs and alcohol — and his friendship with Aniston —...
