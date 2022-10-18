ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

WOOD

The impact that restorations can have on your smile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Having a smile we love and want to show off is so important to most of us, it really gives us a boost of confidence. If you’re looking to improve your smile, there’s no time like the present! Dr. Betsy Bakeman and she joins us today with one of her patients, Lynnae. Lynnae never liked the color of her teeth and with the additional chipping and wear, the decision was to restore the 10 upper front teeth with conservative porcelain restorations. Most of the restorations were seated prior to her daughter’s wedding but a couple of teeth were still in provisional restorations so they could have the porcelain be ideal. The point is that provisional restorations can and should look very good.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Trick-or-Treat times

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The leaves have changed color, the temperature is cooler, and it is almost time for Halloween! Of course, the best part is the Trick or Treating. You can check out these confirmed Trick or Treating times by city on Halloween below:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Police confirm missing Fremont family spotted in UP

A family who left their Fremont home Sunday was spotted Monday at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, police confirmed. (Oct. 21, 2022) Police confirm missing Fremont family spotted in …. A family who left their Fremont home Sunday was spotted Monday at a gas station in the Upper...
FREMONT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Trinity Health hospitals recognized for use of tech

Eight Trinity Health hospitals, including two West Michigan locations, were named to The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ (CHIME) 2022 Most Wired list. CHIME, an organization focused on enabling health care professionals and leaders to better use information management systems in their workplaces, awarded Digital Health Certified recognition...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Williams Kitchen & Bath has product in stock & ready

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re thinking of doing a kitchen or bath remodel – the thought of product delays could be daunting. They offer thousands of cabinets and have them in stock and ready for delivery so there is no need to wait weeks and weeks for product. They also offer expert design services and partner with you to understand your ideas, needs, lifestyle and of course your budget.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

