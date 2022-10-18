Read full article on original website
Truck driver finally home after months in rehab at Mary Free Bed
A recycling truck driver has returned home after spending months in Mary Free Bed's sub-acute rehabilitation program recovering from injuries sustained in a crash.
West Michigan children’s hospitals see surge in RSV
Children's hospitals across the country, including West Michigan, are dealing with an unexpected surge of patients diagnosed with RSV.
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
WOOD
The impact that restorations can have on your smile
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Having a smile we love and want to show off is so important to most of us, it really gives us a boost of confidence. If you’re looking to improve your smile, there’s no time like the present! Dr. Betsy Bakeman and she joins us today with one of her patients, Lynnae. Lynnae never liked the color of her teeth and with the additional chipping and wear, the decision was to restore the 10 upper front teeth with conservative porcelain restorations. Most of the restorations were seated prior to her daughter’s wedding but a couple of teeth were still in provisional restorations so they could have the porcelain be ideal. The point is that provisional restorations can and should look very good.
Rabies reported in Allegan County bat
The Allegan County Health Department is reminding residents to vaccinate their pets and bat-proof their homes after a bat tested positive for rabies.
‘Scared I’d lose my baby’: Newborn given wrong drug at Greenville hospital
A newborn was given the wrong medicine at a hospital in Greenville. His mom is trying to make sure it won't happen again.
WOOD
Trick-or-Treat times
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The leaves have changed color, the temperature is cooler, and it is almost time for Halloween! Of course, the best part is the Trick or Treating. You can check out these confirmed Trick or Treating times by city on Halloween below:
No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
WOOD
Police confirm missing Fremont family spotted in UP
A family who left their Fremont home Sunday was spotted Monday at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, police confirmed. (Oct. 21, 2022) Police confirm missing Fremont family spotted in …. A family who left their Fremont home Sunday was spotted Monday at a gas station in the Upper...
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
Street leading to Muskegon beach closing for several weeks as work begins for new subdivision
MUSKEGON, MI – Work to prepare utilities for a new subdivision will cause the closure of the intersection at Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street in Muskegon for several weeks. The intersection will shut down on Monday, Oct. 24, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, according to...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Trinity Health hospitals recognized for use of tech
Eight Trinity Health hospitals, including two West Michigan locations, were named to The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ (CHIME) 2022 Most Wired list. CHIME, an organization focused on enabling health care professionals and leaders to better use information management systems in their workplaces, awarded Digital Health Certified recognition...
Two injured after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
BELMONT, MI – Two people were seriously injured early Saturday, Oct. 22 in a single-car crash north of Grand Rapids, police said. The crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Post Drive. Michigan State Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in...
WOOD
Williams Kitchen & Bath has product in stock & ready
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re thinking of doing a kitchen or bath remodel – the thought of product delays could be daunting. They offer thousands of cabinets and have them in stock and ready for delivery so there is no need to wait weeks and weeks for product. They also offer expert design services and partner with you to understand your ideas, needs, lifestyle and of course your budget.
Fox17
17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.
Aero Med helicopter responds to serious crash near Zeeland high school campus
Teen airlifted after crash in Zeeland Township
1 Person Injured In a Motor Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
Teen critically injured in crash near Zeeland high school campus
Bridge Street death ruled a homicide
The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled a death that happened on Bridge Street a homicide.
