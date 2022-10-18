ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Southeastern Kentucky Residents Asked to Have Remaining Flood Damaged Debris in Place by November 1st for Collection

FRANKFORT, KY – Governor Andy Beshear, during his Team Kentucky update yesterday, announced that crews in Eastern Kentucky will soon conclude flood debris collections from state and county rights of way and designated community drop-off sites following substantial progress over the past two months to retrieve eligible residential debris along roadsides.
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

