Washington, DC

NBC Sports

How 49ers trade is 'special' homecoming for CMC, family

On Friday, 49ers general manager John Lynch raved about how the team’s newest member, star running back Christian McCaffrey, is a perfect fit for San Francisco. For the most part, the GM was talking about how McCaffrey’s skill set compliments coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. But as many football fans already know, the All-Pro’s connection to the team, its personnel and the surrounding area go much deeper than that.
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
NBC Sports

Montana weighs in on 49ers' 'great' McCaffrey addition

Plenty of opinions on the 49ers’ trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey have swirled since the deal went down on Thursday, and now Joe Montana has lent his voice to the fray. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and San Francisco legend was at Levi’s Stadium on...
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
NBC Sports

After two Justin Herbert turnovers, Seahawks lead Chargers 17-0

The Chargers are off to a bad start at home against the Seahawks. After the Seahawks took a 7-0 lead with quarterback Geno Smith‘s 20-yard touchdown to Marquise Goodwin, quarterback Justin Herbert threw an interception over the middle to safety Ryan Neal. It didn’t take Seattle long to take...
NBC Sports

Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve

The Panthers will have a different offensive line combination this week, the first time this season their starting five has changed. The team placed starting center Pat Elflein on injured reserve Saturday. The Panthers had Elflein on the injury report with a hip issue, and he didn’t practice this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
NBC Sports

Heinicke, Commanders overcome early struggles for strong win

LANDOVER, Md. -- Things looked bleak early, but often a fit in the underdog role Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke came all the way back in a 23-21 victory. Washington struggled mightily in the first half, getting down 14-3 but eventually climbing back in thanks to a strong third quarter where two long drives flipped the game entirely. Washington held possession nearly the entire third period and took a 20-14 lead thanks in large part to a beautiful 37-yard touchdown pass from Heinicke to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
NBC Sports

The Panthers slide squarely into tank mode

Tanking happens in the NFL. And the Panthers are now clearly doing it. They’ll deny it. They have to. The first rule of Tank Club is you do not talk about Tank Club. More specifically, through any and all subtle or obvious efforts to embrace the suck in order to enhance draft status, the team needs to claim it’s not doing that which it plainly is. And the league office will look the other way as long as no one says the magic word.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 7 picks ATS: Patriots, Giants, Jets continue to roll

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season doesn't feature a ton of exciting matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills all being on a bye has a lot to do with that. However, there are still plenty of opportunities for sports bettors to cash in...
NBC Sports

How Williams sees McCaffrey impacting 49ers' offense

SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams is excited about Christian McCaffrey’s arrival in Santa Clara, not only for what the running back can do on the field, but for how he will help his new 49ers teammates. Kyle Shanahan’s offense has been underperforming through the first six weeks of...
NBC Sports

Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett active for Chargers-Seahawks

Justin Herbert will officially have one of his best weapons back on the field. Receiver Keenan Allen is active for the Chargers’ Week Seven matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday. Allen has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week One victory over the Raiders. Allen caught...
NBC Sports

Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game

Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine. Ahead of the Warriors' second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed. Before Curry hit...
NBC Sports

Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week

The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson out, Brett Rypien to start for Broncos

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play on Sunday against the Jets. Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out, according to multiple reports. Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. It’s the second start of his career, and the first start, a win, was also against the Jets.
NBC Sports

CMC 'fired up' to join 'explosive' 49ers offense, run game

SANTA CLARA -- In his introductory press conference Friday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium, Christian McCaffrey said he’s “happy and proud” to be on the 49ers. The All-Pro running back and former Carolina Panther laid out what he’s most excited for as the newest player to don San Francisco’s uniform (No. 23, to be exact), and it was clear he’s over the moon about joining coach Kyle Shanahan’s versatile offense.
