NBC Sports
How 49ers trade is 'special' homecoming for CMC, family
On Friday, 49ers general manager John Lynch raved about how the team’s newest member, star running back Christian McCaffrey, is a perfect fit for San Francisco. For the most part, the GM was talking about how McCaffrey’s skill set compliments coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. But as many football fans already know, the All-Pro’s connection to the team, its personnel and the surrounding area go much deeper than that.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs has another big game in win. Here’s the case to re-sign him for 2023
Josh Jacobs finished with three touchdowns in a win over the Texans.
NBC Sports
Montana weighs in on 49ers' 'great' McCaffrey addition
Plenty of opinions on the 49ers’ trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey have swirled since the deal went down on Thursday, and now Joe Montana has lent his voice to the fray. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and San Francisco legend was at Levi’s Stadium on...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
JuJu: The secret to offense’s success is playing Call of Duty
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had an interesting answer to a question of why the offense was clicking on Sunday. In a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Smith-Schuster led a phenomenal performance through the air with seven receptions, 124 yards and a touchdown. The 25-year old receiver […]
NBC Sports
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
NBC Sports
How and when and why to watch Notre Dame vs. UNLV on Peacock on Saturday
All due respect to the Notre Dame band and the decades of tradition of playing the “1812 Overture” before the fourth quarter at home games, but there has never been as rewarding a use of Tchaikovsky’s best-known work as the opening moments of “It’s A Disaster.”
NBC Sports
After two Justin Herbert turnovers, Seahawks lead Chargers 17-0
The Chargers are off to a bad start at home against the Seahawks. After the Seahawks took a 7-0 lead with quarterback Geno Smith‘s 20-yard touchdown to Marquise Goodwin, quarterback Justin Herbert threw an interception over the middle to safety Ryan Neal. It didn’t take Seattle long to take...
NBC Sports
Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve
The Panthers will have a different offensive line combination this week, the first time this season their starting five has changed. The team placed starting center Pat Elflein on injured reserve Saturday. The Panthers had Elflein on the injury report with a hip issue, and he didn’t practice this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
NBC Sports
Heinicke, Commanders overcome early struggles for strong win
LANDOVER, Md. -- Things looked bleak early, but often a fit in the underdog role Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke came all the way back in a 23-21 victory. Washington struggled mightily in the first half, getting down 14-3 but eventually climbing back in thanks to a strong third quarter where two long drives flipped the game entirely. Washington held possession nearly the entire third period and took a 20-14 lead thanks in large part to a beautiful 37-yard touchdown pass from Heinicke to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
NBC Sports
The Panthers slide squarely into tank mode
Tanking happens in the NFL. And the Panthers are now clearly doing it. They’ll deny it. They have to. The first rule of Tank Club is you do not talk about Tank Club. More specifically, through any and all subtle or obvious efforts to embrace the suck in order to enhance draft status, the team needs to claim it’s not doing that which it plainly is. And the league office will look the other way as long as no one says the magic word.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 7 picks ATS: Patriots, Giants, Jets continue to roll
Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season doesn't feature a ton of exciting matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills all being on a bye has a lot to do with that. However, there are still plenty of opportunities for sports bettors to cash in...
NBC Sports
How Williams sees McCaffrey impacting 49ers' offense
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams is excited about Christian McCaffrey’s arrival in Santa Clara, not only for what the running back can do on the field, but for how he will help his new 49ers teammates. Kyle Shanahan’s offense has been underperforming through the first six weeks of...
NBC Sports
Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett active for Chargers-Seahawks
Justin Herbert will officially have one of his best weapons back on the field. Receiver Keenan Allen is active for the Chargers’ Week Seven matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday. Allen has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week One victory over the Raiders. Allen caught...
NBC Sports
Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game
Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine. Ahead of the Warriors' second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed. Before Curry hit...
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week
The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
NBC Sports
With no first- or second-round pick in 2023, John Lynch needed to give his scouts a pep talk
An “eff them picks” approach has plenty of consequences. Among other things, it potentially renders the efforts of a team’s college scouts less relevant. On Friday, 49ers G.M. John Lynch suggested that trading away early-round picks makes the work of the scouts even more important to the cause.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson out, Brett Rypien to start for Broncos
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play on Sunday against the Jets. Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out, according to multiple reports. Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. It’s the second start of his career, and the first start, a win, was also against the Jets.
NBC Sports
CMC 'fired up' to join 'explosive' 49ers offense, run game
SANTA CLARA -- In his introductory press conference Friday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium, Christian McCaffrey said he’s “happy and proud” to be on the 49ers. The All-Pro running back and former Carolina Panther laid out what he’s most excited for as the newest player to don San Francisco’s uniform (No. 23, to be exact), and it was clear he’s over the moon about joining coach Kyle Shanahan’s versatile offense.
