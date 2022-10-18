Read full article on original website
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Blunt Message to Those Who Doubt the Giants
The Giants rookie gave quite the quote when talking about the outside world’s perception of his team.
NFC East Week 7 Wrap-up: Perfect
Let's check in around the NFC East to see how every team did.
New York Jets fear Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s win
The New York Jets find themselves at a surprising 5-2 on the season. Unfortunately, they will now likely have to
4 Quarters: Ravens — Browns What We Learned in Week 7
BALTIMORE — The Ravens managed to hold onto a late lead against the Cleveland Browns for a 23-20 victory in Week 7. 1. When running back Justice Hill fumbled on Cleveland's 16-yard line, the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium was fearing another late-game collapse. This time, special teams bailed out the Ravens when a game-tying 60-yard field goal attempt by Cade York was blocked by Malik Harrison. It was a hard-fought win for Baltimore and its defense held a solid Browns offense to just 20 points. The Ravens also had five sacks. It wasn't pretty but the Ravens improved to 4-3 and are in first place in the AFC North by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dak Prescott ‘Overconfident’ in ’1 For The Thumb’ Cowboys Win Over Lions
ARLINGTON - How much faith did Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott have in his surgically repaired thumb?. High-fives before Sunday's 24-6 victory over the Lions. High-fives after the Week 7 win marking his comeback after five weeks on the sideline. And during the game ... "overconfidence''?. “Once I made some...
Packers vs. Commanders Notebook: Stout Defense, Steady RBs & Scary Terry McLaurin Sparks Upset
With 2021 starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke back under center, the Washington Commanders handed the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss with a 23-21 upset win and a crucial boost in the NFC East standings. The Commanders entered Sunday's game at FedEx Field against the Packers with uncertainty surrounding the...
Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code MCBETFULL $1250 New York Giants & Jets Bonus
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The three New York football teams enter NFL Week 7 with an astounding combined record of 14-4. While Bills bettors have a bye week to ponder, the Jets and Giants both have very winnable games. If you haven’t jumped on the Jets or Giants yet, you can do so this week with less angst, as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NY MCBETFULL insures your first bet for up to $1,250.
Falcons vs. Bengals Notebook: 3 Observations from Atlanta’s Loss in Cincinnati
Entering Sunday with a chance to get over .500 for the first time since 2017, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) received every bit of the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). Coming off three wins in four weeks, along with NFC Offensive Player of the Week quarterback Marcus Mariota; the Falcons...
Falcons vs. Bengals Inactives: Dee Alford OUT, But Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are looking to string together their fourth week in five weeks on the road today against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3). The Falcons have been stung by the injury bug this week, losing cornerback Casey Hayward and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt to Injured Reserve (IR). However, the team also has some good luck, as cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Mykal Walker are active this weekend despite having some injury troubles this past week.
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. PANTHERS INACTIVES. CB Jaycee Horn. QB Baker Mayfield. LB Chandler Wooten. DE Henry Anderson. DT Matt Ioannidis. BUCCANEEERS INACTIVES. QB Kyle...
Detroit Lions’ Week 7 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their first road victory of the 2022 season. In his tenure as head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell has yet to take his team on the road and secure a victory. Last season, following the bye week, Campbell and Co. were able...
Down 0–3, Yankees Turn to David Ortiz, 2004 Red Sox for Inspiration
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been 18 years since the 2004 Red Sox became the only team in MLB history to overcome a 3–0 series deficit in the postseason when Boston beat the Yankees in the ALCS. The Red Sox went on to sweep the Cardinals in the World Series to win their first championship in 86 years.
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Sanders Situation, Keys Against Steelers, Concussion Topic, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Steelers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag, which for the first time features questions submitted via email (fnalldolphins@yahoo.com):. Alain, can you explain the Dolphins being favored by 7 Sunday night, especially how the team has played the last three games? Does a recently concussed Tua really make that much of a difference? Seems to me the pressure is on Tua & McDaniel Sunday night to stop the bleeding.
Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out
The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.
NFL Week 7 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals welcome the Falcons to Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's a battle of 3-3 teams. Cincinnati is hoping to continue make their turn in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season, whereas Atlanta is one of the NFL's Cinderella stories. The Bengals are heavy favorites...
Ex-Jets Scout Criticizes Zach Wilson in Latest Evaluation: ‘Inconsistent Game Manager’
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the 4-2 Jets. New York is in the midst of a three-game winning streak since quarterback Zach Wilson returned from his latest knee injury. However, Wilson himself has not looked much different this season compared to last. This statement is backed by Wilson's...
Jets’ Defense Secures Win Over Broncos With Clutch Stops in Fourth Quarter
The Jets traveled to Denver in Week 7 looking to keep their winning ways alive, in search of their fourth straight victory. New York didn't play at the same level against the Broncos as they did against the Packers and Dolphins over the previous two weeks. They were anemic at times on offense, lost several key pieces to injury and almost beat themselves with penalties.
‘Atlanta System’: A Look Behind Falcons Coach Arthur Smith’s ‘Tough’ Offense
Atlanta Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith arrived in Jan. 2021 with a reputation. Smith spent the previous two years as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, leading a top-3 rushing offense in both campaigns and fielding the third-best overall offense in 2020. And yet, Smith's first season at the helm showed...
Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday
NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for SundayFootball Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule. All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI ...
‘His legacy is gonna live on’: Panthers players, coach react to Christian McCaffrey trade
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold hopes Christian McCaffrey wins a Super Bowl this season with the San Francisco 49ers. “I’m excited to see what he can do out there, to be quite honest,” Darnold said on Friday, “(He is) the best player I’ve played with, just the most discipline. Probably one of the best teammates I’ve ever had as well. ... If he does get a chance to compete in the playoffs, yeah, I’d be very happy.”
