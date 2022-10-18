A court blocks City Council and School Board Maps signed into law by Mayor Lenny Curry in March

JACKSNVILLE, Fla. — A court issued injunction is blocking recently redrawn City Council and School Board Maps signed into law by Mayor Lenny Curry in March.

The preliminary injunction motion was introduced in litigation by the Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP which accused the Jacksonville City Council and School Board maps of racial gerrymandering. The litigation also challenges Duval County School Board Districts 4, 5 and 6.

The Honorable Judge Marcia Morales Howard agreed with the Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP, ruling that the new maps promoted “unnecessary racial segregation.” The judge ordered the Jacksonville City Council to redraw new maps by November 8, although they will not affect City Council elections until 2023.

In a recently released statement, City Council President, Terrance Freeman said, “The Council disagrees with the outcome of the Court order. Therefore, we have directed the Office of General Counsel to appeal the decision. While we await the appeal, the Council will begin a new redistricting process immediately given the court order and the short window established by the District Court.”

Council Member Rory Diamond, the sole vote against the March maps explained that new maps usually spark friction between Republicans and Democrats.

“Maps are redrawn every 10 years,” he said. “If Republicans are in charge, they write a good map for them, and if Democrats are in charge, they write a good map for them.”

Diamond described what the City Council did as “good” adding that “no one did anything wrong.”

“But this injunction’s also a good thing,” he continued. “If the judge believes that there’s enough evidence that the maps are unconstitutional, we must follow the law.”

Diamond explained that lawsuit filed against the City Council argued that too many African American Democrats were placed in urban districts, “thereby diluting their voice.”

“The other view,” he continued, “you place African American Democrats into a district in order to ensure that an African American Democrat can elect someone who can represent them.”

Diamond concluded that regardless, “the judge has clearly ordered us to start with a clean sheet of paper, so that’s what we are going to do.”

The Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP vs. City of Jacksonville was filed by the Jacksonville NAACP Branch, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, the Northeast Chapter of the ACLU of Florida, Florida Rising and 10 individual residents.

To date, the City Council says they will appeal the ruling.

©2022 Cox Media Group