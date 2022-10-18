ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessa Duggar & Ben Seewald have ‘different levels of maturity’ & he’s got a trait that can ‘aggravate’ her, expert says

By Ophira, Tali Edut
 2 days ago

IN this week's Reading the Stars – The U.S. Sun's astrology column from The AstroTwins – Ophira and Tali Edut has revealed what we can glean from the Duggar family from their zodiac signs.

With different signs and nearly three years between them, Jessa Duggar, 29, and Ben Seewald, 27, are at "two very different levels of maturity" – and that's not the only thing that may leave mother-of-four Jessa frustrated in her marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOZBc_0idWhhiu00
With different signs and nearly three years between them, Jessa Duggar, 29, and Ben, 27, are at 'two very different levels of maturity' Credit: Instagram/@jessaseewald
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiRAH_0idWhhiu00
The AstroTwins say Jessa is 'astrologically wired to want control' and Taurus men like Ben are 'deceptively simple' Credit: Marielle Verni for SHEMedia

Born on November 4, 1992, Jessa is a Scorpio – while Ben, born May 19, 1995, is a Taurus.

"As opposite signs, Jessa and Ben’s relationship is marked by dynamic tension – and it’s hardly a secret!" say the AstroTwins.

"An intense Scorpio, Jessa is astrologically wired to want control, and it seems she has established her domain. But at what cost?

"She married a Bull, the astrological sign that has two speeds: on and off. The Taurus man is deceptively simple, and does best when he has his own domain to manage HIS way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJMn4_0idWhhiu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZV8ct_0idWhhiu00

"The problem here? Methodical Taurus moves at a much slower speed than Scorpio, which can aggravate Jessa’s cosmic control issues.

"Ben has been accused of being lazy and letting his wife do all the heavy lifting, which may not be untrue.

"As a result, she may be over-functioning (to wit: packing up the entire house and moving them while he was at work!) and he’s under-functioning, a tricky dance they seem to be stuck in.

"Which one is the cause, and which is the effect? It’s hard to tell in a Taurus-Scorpio match.

"Interestingly, Taurus and Scorpio are the two signs going through a major identity pivot this year as the karmic Lunar Nodes travel through their signs.

"If they can start to address these issues head-on rather than indirectly or passive-aggressively (as they’re doing now), this couple can turn things around."

Fortunately, the AstroTwins predict that Ben is about to grow up a bit more – which may come as a relief to Jessa, who is on the verge of turning 30.

"In March 2023, Ben will begin his Saturn return, a 2.5-year period of maturity when people get their act together and start adulting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ze6PH_0idWhhiu00
'Methodical Taurus moves at a much slower speed than Scorpio, which can aggravate Jessa’s cosmic control issue,' they say Credit: Instagram

"Jessa, who’s two years older than him, is already going through her Saturn return now.

"They’re at two very different levels of maturity and development. If they can make it through this transitional and tumultuous time, they will reach a common level in a couple of years."

Previously in Reading the Stars, the AstroTwins predicted that Jill's husband Derick Dillard will soon be in "truth-telling mode".

They also explained why Anna Duggar "deceives herself" and predicted that more of Josh's "ugly secrets" will soon emerge.

Check back tomorrow for insight into Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo's relationship.

For more from the AstroTwins, check their website and follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

Their new relationship astrology book, SUPERCOUPLE: Astrology secrets for a sexy, soulful and satisfying relationship with any zodiac sign, reveals the compatibility code that can help any couple create sizzling attraction and deep connection while getting through the hard stuff fast.

Find out your relationship’s Supercouple Sign on their website.

