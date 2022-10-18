ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Tennessee Lookout

Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90

“In East Tennessee, anything can happen,” said Gloria Johnson, an incumbent Democrat running in the brand-new Tennessee House of Representatives District 90 in Knox County. Johnson, a retired Knox County teacher, had been serving in District 13, but the Republicans’ recent redistricting plan cut her home out of the district. So she moved.  Anything can […] The post Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
indherald.com

Scott County seeks proposals for new location for planned EMS headquarters

HUNTSVILLE | Could a new location for Scott County’s EMS headquarters be in the works?. By an all-aye vote at Monday’s meeting, County Commission approved a Request For Proposals (RFP) for the ambulance service headquarters. The new RFP will seek an existing building of at least 4,000 square feet on two-plus acres of property in either Oneida, Helenwood or Huntsville.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
WYSH AM 1380

TSBDC to present live workshop on sales and use tax

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) at Roane State Community College will host a live workshop on Wednesday, November 9th at 9 am at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce entitled “Sales & Use Tax Demystified.”. If you are a business owner or manager and need clarity on...
OAK RIDGE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

'We’ve got to confront the ugliness of the past': Professors fight back against new Divisive Concepts bill

On Oct. 3, professors at the University of Tennessee tried to break the law. Now, they want you to know about it. Working with United Campus Workers, professors at UT taught concepts that could be considered divisive in their classrooms. The purpose of this effort was to protest a bill that attempts to restrict the teaching of divisive concepts in higher education.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Commodities recertification begins later in October into November

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA is recertifying folks for commodities, Oct. 31 (Jellico), Nov. 1 through Nov. 30th (La Follette) at two different locations. You must register at the location nearest you. (this is a correction) You are encouraged by the staff at the ETHRA Office to stop by...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WBIR

New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Traffic experts are running a study on the roads in Morristown. The population is growing, and traffic delays and safety are growing concerns. Studies over many years show that most heavy traffic and crashes occur on Highway 160 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and South Cumberland. One man who works nearby says some days it takes him about 10 minutes to pull out of the parking lot of his job.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Bessie Wojtowicz, age 87 of Clinton

Bessie Wojtowicz, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at The Waters of Clinton. Bessie was born July 18, 1935 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late John and Elizabeth Chapman. Bessie was survived by her son, Bobby Smith & wife Cleo. The family will have...
CLINTON, TN
massachusettsnewswire.com

Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor and Haun welcome Cornea Specialist Eric Sollenberger, M.D. to practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, a leading eye care provider in East Tennessee, recently expanded with the addition of Ophthalmologist and Cornea Specialist Eric Sollenberger, M.D. Joining the practice, for Sollenberger, essentially means the continuation of an almost 70-year family legacy of eye care in East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims

A man whose wife and children died in the 2016 deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg is suing the lawyers he says cost him and more than 500 other victims a chance at restitution from the federal government. Michael Reed, whose wife and two children burned to death after being trapped by a wall of fire in […] The post Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GATLINBURG, TN

