Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90
indherald.com
Scott County seeks proposals for new location for planned EMS headquarters
HUNTSVILLE | Could a new location for Scott County’s EMS headquarters be in the works?. By an all-aye vote at Monday’s meeting, County Commission approved a Request For Proposals (RFP) for the ambulance service headquarters. The new RFP will seek an existing building of at least 4,000 square feet on two-plus acres of property in either Oneida, Helenwood or Huntsville.
WBIR
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
WYSH AM 1380
TSBDC to present live workshop on sales and use tax
The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) at Roane State Community College will host a live workshop on Wednesday, November 9th at 9 am at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce entitled “Sales & Use Tax Demystified.”. If you are a business owner or manager and need clarity on...
utdailybeacon.com
'We’ve got to confront the ugliness of the past': Professors fight back against new Divisive Concepts bill
On Oct. 3, professors at the University of Tennessee tried to break the law. Now, they want you to know about it. Working with United Campus Workers, professors at UT taught concepts that could be considered divisive in their classrooms. The purpose of this effort was to protest a bill that attempts to restrict the teaching of divisive concepts in higher education.
1450wlaf.com
Commodities recertification begins later in October into November
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA is recertifying folks for commodities, Oct. 31 (Jellico), Nov. 1 through Nov. 30th (La Follette) at two different locations. You must register at the location nearest you. (this is a correction) You are encouraged by the staff at the ETHRA Office to stop by...
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
New culinary school coming to Blount County community serving those living with special needs
Fundraising efforts are underway as two groups are bringing a culinary school to Blount County serving adults with special needs.
New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Traffic experts are running a study on the roads in Morristown. The population is growing, and traffic delays and safety are growing concerns. Studies over many years show that most heavy traffic and crashes occur on Highway 160 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and South Cumberland. One man who works nearby says some days it takes him about 10 minutes to pull out of the parking lot of his job.
WYSH AM 1380
Bessie Wojtowicz, age 87 of Clinton
Bessie Wojtowicz, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at The Waters of Clinton. Bessie was born July 18, 1935 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late John and Elizabeth Chapman. Bessie was survived by her son, Bobby Smith & wife Cleo. The family will have...
How ‘mulching’ leaves impact the environment
As the leaves begin to fall, an easy first approach is to get rid of the leaves, but there are some reasons to think twice before 'mulching' or throwing them away.
Knox County man arrested on tax evasion charges
An investigation led by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee of Department of Revenue led to a man being arrested with tax evasion.
New EV charging stations planned for I-75, I-81 corridors
A $500,000 grant has been given to help place more electric vehicle charging stations along East Tennessee interstates.
Michael Reed is suing the attorneys who represented him in a tort claim and lawsuit against the United States.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor and Haun welcome Cornea Specialist Eric Sollenberger, M.D. to practice
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, a leading eye care provider in East Tennessee, recently expanded with the addition of Ophthalmologist and Cornea Specialist Eric Sollenberger, M.D. Joining the practice, for Sollenberger, essentially means the continuation of an almost 70-year family legacy of eye care in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
‘You have to work five times harder’ | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care. When it becomes clear that Jumbe’s medications are no longer managing his pain, he will be euthanized, according to a release. Zoo Knoxville...
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims
A man whose wife and children died in the 2016 deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg is suing the lawyers he says cost him and more than 500 other victims a chance at restitution from the federal government. Michael Reed, whose wife and two children burned to death after being trapped by a wall of fire in […] The post Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
